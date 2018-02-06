Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ifu Ennada says Teddy A looks like a potential rapist

#BBNaija's Ifu Ennada calling Teddy A a potential rapist promotes the misconception that rape is often committed by men with a certain look.

  Published:
Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Enada has said that Teddy A looks like a potential rapist.

She made the comment while the housemates were preparing for their latest task; a radio drama on sexual consent.

According to her, Teddy A should be cast as a rapist as his look fits the character.

Her 'joke' didn't go unnoticed by viewers, who think Ennada's comment promotes the misconception that rape is often committed by men with a certain look: dreads, tattoos, or whatever is believed to be the 'bad boy' look. 

Teddy A

(DSTV)

Reactions to Ifu Ennada calling Teddy A a rapist

 

About Teddy A and Ifu Ennada

Currently paired with Bam  Bam, there are two things that make Teddy jam in this world: recording and making music in the studio.

He also adores spending quality time with and doting on his four-year old son. Teddy said he joined the House because he wants to ‘blow’ and ‘be popular’.

If he wins, he intends to invest some of the money, while the rest will be used to fund his record label.

Ifu Ennada is a Nollywood actress, whose hobbies include drinking Mojitos, partying, karaoke and online shopping.
 

If she wins the prize money, she intends to make films, build a fitness brand, go into hair business, and charity.
 

Cases of sexual consent in the Big Brother Naija house

On Sunday, March 5, 2017, Kemen was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show for sexually touching Tboss without her consent while she was asleep.

Kemen's disqualification also led to a debate about Debbie-Rise, who once kissed Bassey while he was asleep.

20 new housemates are currently in the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala house, contesting for the grand prize worth 45 million naira.

