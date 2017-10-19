Home > Entertainment > Movies >

If Nollywood made "Avengers," here's the ideal cast

"The Avengers" If movie was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like

From Captain America to Iron Man, this is what the cast of "Avengers" would look like if the superhero movie was made by Nollywood.

  • Published:
Jim Iyke as Iron Man play

Jim Iyke as Iron Man

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What if..."The Avengers" was made by Nollywood?

What if your favourite superheroes assembled in Nigeria? What would the cast look like?

Plot for Nigerian version

When some evil politicians threaten the future existence of the country with corruption and war, its mightiest heroes must assemble to defeat them.

Meet the cast

1. Enyinna Nwigwe as Captain America

play Enyinna Nwigwe as Captain America

Enyinna Nwigwe has the physique and charisma required to pull off a believable Steve Rogers/Captain America.

He also possesses laudable acting skills, as showcased in "Suru L'ere" and "Black November."

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo as Nick Fury

play

 

Richard Mofe Damijo is suave and charming enough to be whatever he wants to be on screen.

In addition, we have seen him play gangster and tough guy roles whilst firing and dodging and bullets. So, yes, there's no better choice for Nick Fury.

3. Somkele Idhalama - Black Widow

play Somkele as Black Widow

She has in plenitude the sex appeal needed to pull off a believable portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow).

It isn't even difficult picturing her as a kick ass superheroine.

4. OC Ukeje - Hulk

play OC Ukeje as Hulk

Okay... This seems like a weird casting, but remember that while Hulk is a huge character driven by rage, Bruce Banner is a lonely man desperate to find a cure to his superhuman ability.

So, who better to capture this multifaceted and tormented character?

We have seen OC play a troubled or genius-level intellect character before, so maybe it's time to see him go violent on screen.

5. Jim Iyke - Iron Man

Jim Iyke as Iron Man play

Jim Iyke as Iron Man

 

We have seen Jim Iyke on countless occasions embody the cocky and eccentric playboy attitude.

It is easy to picture him driving fancy sports cars and cracking jokes that, if are nothing like the ones in "American Driver", would be funny and entertaining.

Just some physical tweaks and you have your Iron Man in Jim Iyke.

6. Gideon Okeke - Hawkeye

play Gideon Okeke as Hawkeye

 

We haven't exactly seen Okeke in any physical role, but it's just easy to picture the actor display impeccable archery skills as Hawkeye.

7. Gentle Jack - Thor

play Gentle Jack as Thor

The key ingredient for casting Gentle Jack as Thor is that he possesses the physical look that makes him a believable choice: He seems totally unbreakable.

8. Olumide Oworu - Spider-Man

play

There's only one actor who can pull off the strength, speed, humour and agility of Spider-Man, and his name is Olumide Oworu.

9. Black Panther?

null play

null

 

We aren't touching this one yet... Not until we see Chadwick Boseman once again kill the role in February, 2018.

What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section.

What do you think of this lineup?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 iROKOtv How streaming platform changed the way you watch TVbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" The history of rape, sexual violence and nudity on...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

"Game of Thrones" The history of rape, sexual violence and nudity on TV show
"3 Idiots" If Bollywood movie were to be a Nollywood film, meet your cast
iROKOtv How streaming platform changed the way you watch TV
"Game of Thrones" HBO has a new weird plan to prevent season 8 spoilers
Pulse List These are the most expensive TV shows ever made
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenes
Pulse Opinion Can nudity make or ruin an actor's career in Nollywood?
Mount Zion The impact of faith-based films on Nollywood
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actresses that could play Cookie Lyon
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like

Movies

Mike Bamiloye in "The Ultimate Power"
Mount Zion The impact of faith-based films on Nollywood
Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual, AY Makun
"The Makun Brothers" AY Makun announces new reality TV show
Friends poster
Pulse List These are the most expensive TV shows ever made
Getting Over Him is an upcoming romantic comedy
"Getting Over Him" Watch Majid Michel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Matilda Obaseki in trailer