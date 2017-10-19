What if..."The Avengers" was made by Nollywood?

What if your favourite superheroes assembled in Nigeria? What would the cast look like?

Plot for Nigerian version

When some evil politicians threaten the future existence of the country with corruption and war, its mightiest heroes must assemble to defeat them.

Meet the cast

1. Enyinna Nwigwe as Captain America

Enyinna Nwigwe has the physique and charisma required to pull off a believable Steve Rogers/Captain America.

He also possesses laudable acting skills, as showcased in "Suru L'ere" and "Black November."

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo as Nick Fury

Richard Mofe Damijo is suave and charming enough to be whatever he wants to be on screen.

In addition, we have seen him play gangster and tough guy roles whilst firing and dodging and bullets. So, yes, there's no better choice for Nick Fury.

3. Somkele Idhalama - Black Widow

She has in plenitude the sex appeal needed to pull off a believable portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow).

It isn't even difficult picturing her as a kick ass superheroine.

4. OC Ukeje - Hulk

Okay... This seems like a weird casting, but remember that while Hulk is a huge character driven by rage, Bruce Banner is a lonely man desperate to find a cure to his superhuman ability.

So, who better to capture this multifaceted and tormented character?

We have seen OC play a troubled or genius-level intellect character before, so maybe it's time to see him go violent on screen.

5. Jim Iyke - Iron Man

We have seen Jim Iyke on countless occasions embody the cocky and eccentric playboy attitude.

It is easy to picture him driving fancy sports cars and cracking jokes that, if are nothing like the ones in "American Driver", would be funny and entertaining.

Just some physical tweaks and you have your Iron Man in Jim Iyke.

6. Gideon Okeke - Hawkeye

We haven't exactly seen Okeke in any physical role, but it's just easy to picture the actor display impeccable archery skills as Hawkeye.

7. Gentle Jack - Thor

The key ingredient for casting Gentle Jack as Thor is that he possesses the physical look that makes him a believable choice: He seems totally unbreakable.

8. Olumide Oworu - Spider-Man

There's only one actor who can pull off the strength, speed, humour and agility of Spider-Man, and his name is Olumide Oworu.

9. Black Panther?

We aren't touching this one yet... Not until we see Chadwick Boseman once again kill the role in February, 2018.

What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section.