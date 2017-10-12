Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Idyl shares the best advice Timi Dakolo gave him on The Voice Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria Idyl shares the best advice Timi Dakolo gave him

Idyl shares the most valuable advice he got from Timi Dakolo on The Voice Nigeria. He also talks about the kind of album he wants.

  Published:
Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2 play

Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)
The second season of The Voice Nigeria ended on Sunday, September 24, 2017, with Daniel Diongoli AKA Idyl, a 22-year old singer emerging the winner.

Winning a record contract, an all expense-paid trip to Dubai and a 7 million naira SUV, Idyl also gave coach Timi Dakolo his first win on the show.

During an interesting chat with Pulse Nigeria, Idyl shared the most valuable advice he got from his coach, and also spoke about the kind of album he wants and the pressure on him.

Read below.

On best advice

I saw Timi not just as a coach, I saw him as a brother and as a colleague. I connected to Timi Dakolo, his music and his personality.

He repeatedly said this: "You're are as good as your last performance. So whenever you hit that stage, you have to leave an impression."

He said, "Music always leaves an impression, so you should at every point in time, leave an impression." Those words stuck in my head.

So whenever I go on stage, I always remember those words.

Idyl play Idyl won the 2nd season of The Voice Nigeria (Twitter/TheVoice)

On the kind of album he wants

I want my album to be Ideal. I want my album to be unexpected. I want my album to cut across every genre of music, race, and every kind of lifestyle.

There's going to be songs that you listen to and you want to nod your head. There's going to be songs that you listen to and you become very sober. There's going to be songs that you listen to and it turns on that party mood in you.

Idyl receives car for winning The Voice Nigeria play

Idyl receives car for winning The Voice Nigeria

(Instagram/TimiDakolo )

 

On feeling pressured

I feel pressured because right now, I'm in the spotlight and everybody has an opinion. This person is telling you this, the other person is telling you that, and you want to do something else.

There's a lot of pressure on me, but that's what we bargained for. I will just let it flow naturally.

play

Next to Idyl, Patoranking's team member Ebube took the second-place spot, while Symeca of Team Yemi Alade, came in third.

