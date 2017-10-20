Samuel Ajibola has recently released an episode of his web series "Dele Issues," featuring Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the special episode, the former president shows his support to #NotTooYoungToRun bill which was passed by the Senate in July.

Also popular for his role as Spiff on Africa Magic's "The Johnsons," Ajibola met the former President at the 2017 Youth In Governance Dialogue, where he was the event compère.

He was formally introduced to him by the Director of the Youth Development Centre, Mr Damian Oyibo, as the Event compere and he (OBJ) was very pleased.

"He was calm, fatherly and very accommodating. I felt honoured and privileged to have met one of the pillars of Nigerian history and Governance. It is a great moment for any graduate of Political science I must say," Ajibola said to Pulse Nigeria.

On how he got the President to feature in the hilarious skit, Ajibola said: "Obasanjo has always been an advocate for Youth Participation In Governance.

I decided to play my own part and use my talent to bring a conscious awareness of youth awakening in governance and so when my management (Cream Entertainment) team pitched to Youth Development Centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library management, they loved the idea and they shared it with Baba himself to seek his consent, approval, participation, he very happy about it and agreed to get involved."

Ajibola also knew that he had to take advantage of Obasanjo's humorous side.

"I knew people would like to see it so we decided to kill two birds with one stone. It is no longer our position to sit back and complain about how things aren’t going well. This is the time to actually participate, contribute to how we can make this nation (NIGERIA) great again and I strongly believe Nigeria will be great soon."

Ajibola is currently working on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which focuses on Child Education. The popular comedy series "Dele Issues" also airs on Africa Magic.

"I urge my fans to watch out for it. My management team and I are working on a lot of things and we would reveal some in due time. Thanks for this opportunity," he said.

Before he became Spiff on "The Johnsons," Ajibola was active as a child actor between 1995 to 2003, featuring in movies like "Onome," "Day of Reckoning," "Eye Witness" among others.