news

The Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has made his acting debut in the upcoming Nollywood film, "Up North."

In a series of tweets, Editi Effiong, who wrote the original story of the film, shared how and why the governor decided to support the film which was shot in Bauchi.

According to Effiong, the Governor offered them Yankari, gave them his own convoy for a scene, got them permission to shoot at the emir’s palace, and also played a role in the film.

When asked why he was helping, Abubakar who said he has been begging Nigerian filmmakers to shoot in Bauchi said the film will help diversify the state's economy.

He also hopes that his appearance in the film will encourage young people who want to go into acting.

Check out Effiong's tweets below:

The Governor acknowledged Effiong's tweets. He thanked him for bringing "Up North" to Bauchi and encouraged other filmmakers to film in Bauchi state.

A movie project from Anakle Films and Inkblot productions, "Up North" stars TBoss, Rahama Sadau, Banky W, Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Onimisi-Suleiman, Akin Lewis, Hilda Dokubo and Kanayo O Kanayo.

Tope Oshin, who recently helmed "New Money," is directing the film from a script by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye. The original story was by Editi Effiong.

Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, "Up North" explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime. It tells the story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned.

Principal photography for "Up North" kicked off on May 22, 2018.

The film is expected to be released in December 2018.