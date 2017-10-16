It was a difficult season for "Game of Thrones" season seven in terms of avoiding spoilers - two episodes of the season had leaked ahead of schedule.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the show has revealed in an interview with Skavlan, the serious steps the show is taking to avoid any leaks for its upcoming final season.

According to the Nikolaj, "Game of Thrones" actors won't have access to scripts; they’ll be fed their lines on set through earpieces.

"We’re not even going to get the script," he said.

"Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told what’s going to happen and then we roll. We’re all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someone’s going to tell you the line and then your going to do the line."

Reports earlier surfaced that HBO would shoot multiple ending to the series in order to prevent spoilers, but Nikolaj expressed doubts about the report in an earlier interview.

The "Game of Thrones" cast won't be the first to be fed their lines through earpieces. Other actors who have been fed their lines include Rita Ora for "Fifty Shades of Grey," Marlon Brando for "The Island of Dr. Moreau," Tom Cruise for "Days of Thunder," the cast of "Les Miserables" among others.

Anyway, we will all have to wait until 2018 or 2019 to find out if this new tactic - which we hope isn't a prank - would indeed prevent spoilers.