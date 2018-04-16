Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Housemates choose Nina as new Head of House Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Housemates choose Nina as the new Head of House

Nina and Miracle chose Cee-C to be the new #BBNaija Head of House, but Tobi and Alex vehemently refused.

  • Published:
Nina becomes Big Brother Naija Head of House for week 7 play

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina, wins Head of House

(Africa Magic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nina has emerged the new Head of House on Big Brother Naija for the second time.

Unlike the previous weeks, there was no challenge involved. The housemates were asked to choose a housemate of their choice for the position.

Miracle and Nina chose Cee-C, who agreed. However, Tobi and Alex refused. According to them, Cee-C is too troublesome, and would "para" when it's time to change the batteries for their microphones.

Alex, who was the head of house before the meeting, offered to continue her tenure. The housemates eventually agreed on Nina.

Reactions to the new Head of House

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 77 days gone, the housemates have seven more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaijabullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins N1M, Khloe, Cee-C and Anto name 2...bullet

Movies

Davido declares support for Tobi Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Davido declares support for Tobi
What Cee-C thinks about Tobi and Alex Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Alex threw herself at almost all the guys in the house, Tobi says he can date Alex [Day 77 recap]
Lolu says he was molested at the age of 5 Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija
Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Khloe evicted from #BBNaija