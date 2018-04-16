news

Nina has emerged the new Head of House on Big Brother Naija for the second time.

Unlike the previous weeks, there was no challenge involved. The housemates were asked to choose a housemate of their choice for the position.

Miracle and Nina chose Cee-C, who agreed. However, Tobi and Alex refused. According to them, Cee-C is too troublesome, and would "para" when it's time to change the batteries for their microphones.

Alex, who was the head of house before the meeting, offered to continue her tenure. The housemates eventually agreed on Nina.

Reactions to the new Head of House

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 77 days gone, the housemates have seven more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.