Does good sex have an effect on one's thinking process?

In a new episode of the "Grey Room NG" - a show that features young Nigerians who speak on love, sex and relationships - the cast analyse the notion that good sex affects ones rationale/judgement in general.

As you would expect, they were divided views and several conflicting scenarios were created, raising some really worthwhile conversations.

While some agreed that sex is just a physical act which isn't strong enough to influence one's sense of judgement, others insist that sex is an emotional act that sometimes is more about the personality of the sexual partner than the act itself.

Several questions came up: since sex is an emotional act, why do married women/men cheat on their partners with the least expected person? For instance, the gate man?

Why do people have and enjoy one-night stands with strangers they have no feelings for? Is it possible for a wife to be in love with the sex, but not with her husband?

There are several instances of people who endanger their jobs or change their schedule just for good sex. Basically, these people are aware of the consequences of their actions, but they just don't care because of how good the sex is.

Equally worth discussing is the meaning of 'good sex' and how to react during bad sex. "If you have good sex, you won't be able to stand up or breath properly," a member of the Grey Room NG opined.

While one of the clique said she encourages a man during bad sex just to boost his ego, another was of the opinion that you don't encourage a man to share 'mediocre sex around.'

What are your thoughts? Can good sex have an effect on one's thinking process? What's the weirdest thing you have ever done for sex?