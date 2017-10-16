Genesis :  Cinemas begins pan African expansion

In what is the first of its’ Pan-African expansion plans, Genesis Cinemas has announced its’ partnership with Actis, to launch premium cinema operations in Douala – Cameroon.

Over the next few years Genesis Cinemas will launch operations in several African cities as it strives to become Africa’s first Pan-African cinema chain.

Expansion is also underway in Nigeria as Genesis Cinemas will commence operations in its’ eighth and ninth sites from November 2017. These new additions to the Genesis Cinemas chain are situated in Abuja and Asaba respectively. The recently built magnificent Gateway Mall in Lugbe; developed by the Novare group, will play host to the second Genesis cinemas site in Nigeria’s capital city - Abuja. While the residents of Asaba, Delta State will get to enjoy state of the art cinema facilities in the exquisite Asaba Mall, developed by the Resilient group.

As an avid supporter of Nigeria’s film industry, Genesis cinemas’ rapid expansion into new territories, is with the goal of continuing to provide international standard platforms for the exhibition of quality content. Speaking on these developments, the Founder and Group Managing Director of the Genesis Group – Dr. Nnaeto Orazulike says “At Genesis cinemas, it is of utmost importance that we support the progress of Nollywood by playing our part as exhibitors.

We will continue to provide unrivalled exhibition facilities and I look forward to an era where Nigerian films will compete with the rest of the world, not only in quantity but in quality as well.”

Echoing Dr Orazulike’s sentiments, the Executive Vice President of Genesis Cinemas – Mr Opeyemi Ajayi is thrilled by the progress of the Nigerian film industry and excited about the future. Mr Ajayi says “A core focus at Genesis Cinemas is to ensure we give Nigerian film makers world class platforms to showcase their work. This will help create a sustainable value chain for the Nigerian film industry”.

With a 90% presence in internationally backed developments, Genesis Cinemas is Nigeria’s preferred cinema operator for first tier mall developers like; Novare Group, Resilient Group, Persianas Group, Purple Capital Partners Limited and Actis Group. As trusted advocates of the Nigerian film industry, Genesis Cinemas is at the forefront of indigenous capacity building. With a nationwide seating capacity of 3000 and counting, Genesis Cinemas is currently situated in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri, Owerri and Lagos - Lekki, Maryland and Sangotedo.'

