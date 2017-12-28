Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Game of Thrones" is the most pirated TV show of 2017

"Game of Thrones" GOT is the most pirated TV show of 2017

For the sixth year in a row "Game of Thrones" has remained the most pirated TV-show. Check out the other nine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Game of Thrones Season 7 finale play

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

(HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Game of Thrones" remains the most pirated TV show.

For the sixth year in a row it has remained the most-downloaded TV show through BitTorrent.

The seventh season of the show, which was plagued by hacks and leaks, was the most-viewed season so far, setting new records.

According to a report by an anti-piracy firm MUSO, the seventh season was pirated 1.03 billion times as of September 3.

Game of Thrones season 7 finale photos play

Game of Thrones season 7 finale photos

(HBO)

ALSO READ: 10 THINGS YOU PROBABLY DON'T KNOW ABOUT "GAME OF THRONES"

"The Walking Dead" follows at number two, remaining in the same spot it was last year. Others include "The Flash," "Ricky and Morty" among others.

Here’s the list of the most pirated shows of the year on BitTorrent:

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. The Flash

2. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS) — 18.5 million average viewers play

2. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS) — 18.5 million average viewers

(Michael Yarish/Warner Bros.)

 

4. The Big Bang Theory

5. Rick and Morty

6. Prison Break

play

 

7. Sherlock

8. Vikings

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are exiting "Suits" play

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in "Suits"

(USA Network)

 

9. Suits

10. Arrow

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is expected to debut in 2018 or 2019, with just six episodes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 John Boyega Star Wars actor says Wizkid's 'Daddy Yo' will be used in...bullet
2 John Boyega Star Wars actor says he was trained as an actor by Mike...bullet
3 2018 10 most anticipated Hollywood movies of next yearbullet

Related Articles

"Game of Thrones" This is how much cast are paid per episode
"Game of Thrones" 7 most heartbreaking and upsetting deaths on show
"Game of Thrones" Watch cast react to Dany and Jon's sex scene in season 7 finale
"Game of Thrones" 10 things we bet you didn't know about biggest TV show
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Now that "Game of Thrones" is over
"Game of Thrones" 7 most satisfying deaths on show
"Game of Thrones" Jon Snow and Daenerys will have sex, and there's nothing gross about it
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
"Game of Thrones" Check out best Twitter reactions to season 7 finale
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7 finale [Spoilers]

Movies

OC Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas before a sex scene in "Potato Potahto"
OC Ukeje Actor talks shooting sex scenes in Nollywood
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies you should see this January
John Boyega as Finn
John Boyega "You get hurt a lot" says actor about fight scenes in Star Wars
OC Ukeje Actor talks music career, shooting in Brazil, Nollywood meeting International standards