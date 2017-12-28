news

"Game of Thrones" remains the most pirated TV show.

For the sixth year in a row it has remained the most-downloaded TV show through BitTorrent.

The seventh season of the show, which was plagued by hacks and leaks, was the most-viewed season so far, setting new records.

According to a report by an anti-piracy firm MUSO, the seventh season was pirated 1.03 billion times as of September 3.

"The Walking Dead" follows at number two, remaining in the same spot it was last year. Others include "The Flash," "Ricky and Morty" among others.

Here’s the list of the most pirated shows of the year on BitTorrent:

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. The Flash

4. The Big Bang Theory

5. Rick and Morty

6. Prison Break

7. Sherlock

8. Vikings

9. Suits

10. Arrow

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is expected to debut in 2018 or 2019, with just six episodes.