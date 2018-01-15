Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Funke Akindele's name removed from Avengers: Infinity War IMDB Page

Funke Akindele Nollywood actress' name removed from cast of “Avengers: Infinity wars movie”

Funke Akindele is no longer listed among the full cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" on IMDb.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Funke Akindele’s name has been removed from "Avengers:  Infinity War" IMDb page.

On Saturday, January 13, 2017, Akindele's name no longer appeared on the Marvel Comics movie's IMDb page. Avengers: Infinity War also does not appear on the actress' IMDb page as well.

This sudden development is coming a few days after the Internet went wild when Nigerians 'discovered' that the Nollywood actress was listed among the full cast of the movie on IMDb.

In 2013, this fake poster of Funke Akindele in a mock version of the Avengers went viral on social media play

In 2013, this fake poster of Funke Akindele in a mock version of the Avengers went viral on social media

(Koko Feed)

The actress was listed as a member of Dora Milaje, the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda. Her IMDb page had also listed the movie as one of the films the actress has appeared in.

Pulse reached out to Akindele and her publicist for a statement on the trending story but got no response. Also, the actress neither confirmed or denied the story via any of her social media platforms.

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie. play

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie.

(Wired)

Akindele was initially listed alongside other cast of the movies, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlet Johannson among others.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the most anticipated film of 2018, and assembles all superheroes in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The 1st trailer for the movie became the most-viewed trailer debut ever, with over 230 million views in its first 24 hours.

Interestingly, there is a twist to the story.

According to Nigerian News agency Yabaleftonline, Funke's never had a place in the movie but rather was a stunt pulled by a hacker. Apparently, the hacker hacked the site which contained the names of the cast and added Funke's name.

It is further revealed that the actress couldn’t acknowledge the report after it broke on Wednesday, because no role pass was made to her. The hacker’s mess has been fixed, and that’s why she’s no longer on the cast list for the movie.

Reactions to the removal of Akindele's name from "Avengers: Infinity War" IMDB Page

 

Funke Akindele is one of Nigeria's finest actresses. With a career that has spanned two decades, Akindele has many hit movies in her filmography.

Nollywood movies turning 10 in 2018 play

Jenifa was produced by Funke Akindele, and is turning 10 this 2018

In 2008, she released her biggest movie yet, "Jenifa," the humorous tale of a village girl with ambitious dreams and funny mannerisms.

The hit movie produced a successful sequel and a TV series that is still ongoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Funke Akindele Actress' name removed from "Avengers: Infinity War" IMDB pagebullet
2 Funke Akindele 7 things you should know about actress' role in...bullet
3 Funke Akindele Actress likely to star in "Avengers: Infinity War"bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Nigerians who have featured in Hollywood superhero movies
Moe Sasegbon Nigerian heptathlete shares how she got a role in "Wonder Woman"
Sope Aluko 7 things you should know about Nigerian in "Black Panther" movie
Funke Akindele Why actress' appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War" is a big deal
Funke Akindele 7 things you should know about actress' role in "Avengers: Infinity War"
Funke Akindele Nigerians react to actress' Hollywood debut in "Avengers: Infinity War"
Funke Akindele Actress likely to star in "Avengers: Infinity War"

Movies

5 movies that were banned for sexual content
"The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for sexual content
Joke Silva and Rita Dominic in "Bankers NGR"
"Bankers NGR" Upcoming Nigerian TV shows you should be excited about
Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso team up again for "The Ghost In The House Of Truth"
"The Ghost in The House Of Truth" Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso team up again for new movie
Funke Akindele attend Isoken Movie Premiere at Landmark event centre
Funke Akindele This how Nigerians reacted to removal of actress' name from "Avengers: Infinity War"