Watch the trailer for the second season of Funke Akindele's music oriented TV drama "Industreet."

The second season which features Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Kunle Coker and K-Switch made its debut on December 23, 2017.

Based on the African entertainment scene, "Industreet" is a TV series that focuses on survival in the entertainment industry and on the hustle in the ghetto.

The series also stars Mo-Easy, Freeze of Cool FM, Linda Ejiofor, Tina Mba, Akah Nnani, Bondo Krazzy, Vivian Metchie, Leo Ugochukwu among others.

"Industreet" is created and directed by Abdul Rasheed Bello AKA JJC, and produced by Funke Akindele.

The first season of the TV series made its debut exclusively on Funke Akindele's streaming platform, Sceneone TV on May 26, 2017.