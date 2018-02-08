"We like to see people who are famous looking Rich. Doesn't matter how they do it" - Ali Baba to Femi Ogedengbe's critics.
In 2016, Ogedengbe relocated to the United States of America, a move he recently revealed was prompted by poverty.
He recently addressed his critics, saying that he has achieved more as a security guard than he did as an actor in Nigeria.
In a long Instagram post, Ali Baba praised the Yoruba actor for knowing when to move on. The comedian also added that celebrities are under pressure from their fans to appear rich.
According to him, Nigerians only respect thieves, disregarding the likes of an undergraduate who works at a car wash during holidays.
Check out his full Instagram post:
First off, let me say, my respect for this guy cant be measured right now. He has blown me away with his handling of the realities in his life. Some people know how to get through life, while others let life get to them. This is a man who put his ego and fame to the back, and faced reality. TO MAKE A BETTER LIFE FOR HIS FAMILY AND HIMSELF. He did not believe the hype. You see, that is exactly the kind of society we are in. Someone who is doing an honest job is vilified and castigated. Even mocked. Just to drive traffic. Then those who are involved in Yahoo Yahoo, kidnapping, 419, looting and taking loans from banks and refusing to pay back are celebrated. Think about it. Would we really have been happier if he was famous and his kids couldn't feed? Or was thrown out of his apartment because he couldn't pay rent? Would we have been ok seeing him jump Okada and keke napep? We like to see people who are famous LOOKING RICH. Doesn't matter how they do it. That's pressure. Major pressure. That's why people are forced to steal, turn to prostitution, carry drugs, go into politics and Rob the country blind... because our yardstick for measuring success is flawed to the floor. We only respect thieves. The undergraduate who works at a car wash during holidays is a loser. The one that decides to work as a bar tender or fuel pump attendant is a waste. The only ones that count are the ones that turn up and slay. They dont need to be working. Just twerking and colour blocking is all they need to do. Nollywood is a make believe world. That's why many who jump in get frustrated because they missed the memo. Its a huge labour of Love. @ajokesilva told me, when I consulted her for what I should charge to do TWP1, "Ali, its not like your MCee work ooo! It's a labour of love. We do it for the art and heart". So I was on set for a whole month for what I charge in 4 hours. Most of the lifestyles you see in Nollywood is not supported by the fees for roles played. They earn the money for that life style elsewhere. Yes you become famous. The money from the role can not get you a Rolls. A chanel bag is 1.6m. How many movies you wan act to buy am? Wetin I sabi sef?
Before his move, Ogedengbe was a popular actor in Nigeria. He was known for movies such as "Onilara" (2008), "She Is My Sister" (2007) and "She is My Sister 2" (2007).
He made the decision to move after he discovered that the industry was becoming tribalistic.
"In 2005, I discovered that the Nollywood industry, where I belong, was becoming more and more a tribalistic industry because a few financiers who were throwing in money for productions dictated who appear in the movies," he told Kemi Filami during an interview.
The actor is currently a trained security guard. He has obtained a guard card, which is needed to work as a guard in the US.
He hopes to own his own security company soon.