Veteran comedian, Ali Baba has said that he respects Nollywood actor Femi Ogedengbe for putting his ego and fame aside to become a security guard in the US.

In 2016, Ogedengbe relocated to the United States of America, a move he recently revealed was prompted by poverty .

He recently addressed his critics, saying that he has achieved more as a security guard than he did as an actor in Nigeria.

In a long Instagram post, Ali Baba praised the Yoruba actor for knowing when to move on. The comedian also added that celebrities are under pressure from their fans to appear rich.

According to him, Nigerians only respect thieves, disregarding the likes of an undergraduate who works at a car wash during holidays.

Before Femi Ogedengbe left Nigeria in 2016

Before his move, Ogedengbe was a popular actor in Nigeria. He was known for movies such as "Onilara" (2008), "She Is My Sister" (2007) and "She is My Sister 2" (2007).

He made the decision to move after he discovered that the industry was becoming tribalistic.

"In 2005, I discovered that the Nollywood industry, where I belong, was becoming more and more a tribalistic industry because a few financiers who were throwing in money for productions dictated who appear in the movies," he told Kemi Filami during an interview.

The actor is currently a trained security guard. He has obtained a guard card, which is needed to work as a guard in the US.

He hopes to own his own security company soon.