A release date for "Fantastic Numbers," a Nollywood movie which reportedly cost 35 million to make, has been released.

Produced by Uzee Usman for 2effect Pictures, the movie is set to debut in cinemas on June 29, 2018.

"Fantastic Numbers" tells the story of twins who were separated at birth. They bump into each other in a seemingly dramatic circumstance and become sworn enemies instead of brothers that they are.

In a similar fashion, triplets who were thrown away by their biological mother lead their separate lives until fate brings them together at a time they need one another the most.



Directed by Paul Apel Papel, the movie stars Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best actress, Ivie Okujaye, Sani Danja, AMVCA best actor, Sambasa Nzeribe, Yakubu Mohammed, Funny Mallam and Rahama Sadau.

According to the Executive producer, Yakubu Mohammed, "Fantastic Numbers" addresses cases of children who are rejected and thrown away by their parents because they appear to be a burden or have some questionable circumstances surrounding their birth. These children become orphans and are left to survive on their own.

“However, there are relationships that go wrong; we see women suffer in their relationships because the man in their lives is the only hope for survival and so they keep quite and swallow their bitter pill," he said in an official statement sent to Pulse Nigeria on June 26, 2018.

The 35 million-budget movie is distributed by Blue pictures.