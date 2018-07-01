Fans react to complete list of AMVCA 2018 nominees on twitter

news

The fans of movies and movie stars in Nigeria have reacted to the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards nominations.

The reactions are coming hours after nominees were announced via a simulcast - a simultaneous transmission - on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The simulcast was hosted by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

Here are some of the interesting reactions by Twitter users in Nigeria

Accolades for Falz

Odunlade Adekola’s fans are elated

Movie stars kick off campaign for votes

Other reactions