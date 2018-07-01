Pulse.ng logo
Fans react to complete list of AMVCA 2018 nominees on twitter

  • Published:
Fans react to complete list of AMVCA 2018 nominees on twitter play

(Twitter/DStv)
The fans of movies and movie stars in Nigeria have reacted to the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards nominations.

The reactions are coming hours after nominees were announced via a simulcast - a simultaneous transmission - on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The simulcast was hosted by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

AMVCA 2018 Nominations Full List play Bovi and Joselyn Dumas hosted the announcement of the 2018 AMVCAs nominations. (Twitter)

 

Here are some of the interesting reactions by Twitter users in Nigeria

ALSO READ: Check out the complete list of 2018 AMVCA nominees

Accolades for Falz

 

 

Odunlade Adekola’s fans are elated

 

 

Movie stars kick off campaign for votes

 

 

 

 

Other reactions

 

 

 

