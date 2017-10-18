"Excess Luggage," the latest Nollywood comedy movie has premiered.

The private screening held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at the IMAX Filmhouse, Lekki, Lagos. It was attended by cast, crew and celebrities such as Fred Amata, IK Ogbonna, Adunni Ade, Denrele Edun, Sonia Ogbonna, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo,

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family head to a church summit, but their car breaks down. They have no choice but to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member.

The movie features Nikky Nfondu, IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye, Fred Amata, Shaffy Bello, Denrele Edun, Lisa Omorodion and Queen Nwokoye.

Produced by Nfondu and Ogbonna, the movie will debut in cinemas on October 20, 2017.