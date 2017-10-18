Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Excess Luggage," a comedy movie by IK Ogbonna has premiered

"Excess Luggage" Denrele Edun, Alexx Ekubo, Oge Okoye attend private screening

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family are forced to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member while on a trip.

  • Published:
play Denrele Edun at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017. (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Excess Luggage," the latest Nollywood comedy movie has premiered.

The private screening held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at the IMAX Filmhouse, Lekki, Lagos. It was attended by cast, crew and celebrities such as Fred Amata, IK Ogbonna, Adunni Ade, Denrele Edun, Sonia Ogbonna, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo,

play Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017. (Pulse)

 

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family head to a church summit, but their car breaks down. They have no choice but to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member.

play Wale Ojo, Sonia and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017. (Pulse)

 

The movie features Nikky Nfondu, IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye,  Fred Amata, Shaffy Bello, Denrele Edun, Lisa Omorodion and Queen Nwokoye.

Produced by Nfondu and Ogbonnathe movie will debut in cinemas on October 20, 2017.

Image
  • IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Mike Ezuruonye at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Nikky Ufondu at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Denrele Edun at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Sonia Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Adunni Ade at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Osu and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Fred Amata at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Denrele Edun and Nikky Ufondu at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Denrele Edun, Nikky Ufondu and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Mike Ezuruonye, Monalisa Chinda and guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • IK Ogbonna speaking at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Cast and crew at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Wale Ojo, Sonia and IK Ogbonna at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • IK Ogbonna and Bryan Okwara at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Monalisa Chinda with Alexx Ekubo at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guests at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
  • Guest at the "Excess Luggage" private screening held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki on October 17, 2017.   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" The history of rape, sexual violence and nudity on TV showbullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 Fela Kuti Late legend's song featured in new Nike ad [Video]bullet

Movies

A gun battle scene.
"Eyan Kan" Ayo Olaiya releases first one cast movie
A poster of Osupa movie starring Bukky Wright.
"Osupa" This movie is an example of how society defects damage art
This is It season 2, episode 4
"This is It" Watch episode 4 of web series: "I think I cheated"
Beyonce
"Beauty and the Beast" Beyonce turned down a role in live-action remake