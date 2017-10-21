Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 4 of "The Adventures of Lola and Chuchu," a Nigerian 13-episode animated series produced by Anthill Studios.

Anthill Studios has released the third episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu.

In episode two titled "Out of this World," Lola and Chuchu get busy till a monster sets tricky traps. Is there an escape in sight?

In the last episode, Lola and Chuchu were hot on Chubak’s heels and one Maamu spirit was rescued.

play Ates Brown as the voice behind Chuchu

 

"Adventures of Lola and Chuchu" is an adventure series produced by Anthill studios, which produced "Plaything," a 3D animation that went viral in 2016. It is owned by Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan.

The series is a dream come true for Akinmolayan, Eri Umusu and Godwin Akpan: three friends who always wanted to make animated films for kids.

play Jedidah Yakubu as the voice behind Lola (Instagram/NiyiAkinmolayan)

 

The series features Ates Brown as the voice behind Chuchu, and Jedidah Yakubu as the voice behind Lola.

New episode of "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu" debuts every Saturday. You can watch the new episode below.

