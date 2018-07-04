Pulse.ng logo
Episode 2 of Tobi Bakre's Vlog is about the business of looking good

Tobi Bakre Episode 2 of vlog is about 'the business of looking good' [Watch]

In the second episode of Tobi Live, reality TV star Tobi Bakre talks about the business of looking good.

Tobi Bakre, a former Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala contestant, has released episode two of his new vlog. "Tobi Live."

Official description of the episode by Tobi Bakre

On Episode 2 of #TobiLive, I sat with fashion and style consultants, Denola Grey and Gabriel Balogun, to discuss the business of looking good.

They say, "First appearances matter". Is this true? Does how you dress determine how you're approached? Should you care a bit more about physical appearance? We shared some thoughts on this episode

play Gabriel Balogun, Tobi Bakre and Denola Grey on episode 2 of Tobi Live (YouTube/TobiLive)

 

The second episode comes weeks after Tobi launched his YouTube channel with an episode that discusses social media trolls, featuring YouTubers Elozonam and The Delphinator.

Other Big Brother Naija contestants who launched a YouTube channel after participating in the reality show include Uriel, Bisola and Lolu.

Tobi is the second runner-up of the second season of the Big Brother Naija show.

