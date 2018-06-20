Pulse.ng logo
Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy'

MultiChoice Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy'

MultiChoice is calling all aspiring young film & TV creatives to apply for the MTF Academy on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com. The Call for Entry will close on 05 July 2018.

  • Published:
Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy' play

Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy'

(Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy')
The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy aims to ignite Africa’s creative industries by giving a 12-month educational programme to deserving, young, talented people who want to work and innovate in film and television production.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with skillsets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

MultiChoice is calling all aspiring young film & TV creatives to apply for the MTF Academy on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com. The Call for Entry will close on 05 July 2018.

The 60 post-school MTF students (20 for each region) – will be selected from *13 African countries where MultiChoice operates - will have an exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills in the company of industry experts during the year-long programme that will begin on 01 October 2018.

Join the MTF social media conversation on the hashtag #multichoicetalentfactory and follow/join on Instagram:@multichoicetalentfactory; Twitter: @MCTalentFactory Facebook@multichoiceafricatalentfactory

