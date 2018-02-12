Enjoy #BBNAIJA without a subscription

Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Another way to catch Big Brother Naija is with the DStv Now app, especially if you’re on the move a lot.

Hi guys, lovers of television, can I see your hands up!  (I know I’m one).

Big Brother Naija season 3 is ON, it’s HOT, it’s trending and I’m watching every moment. It’s truly addictive viewing.

I’ve got my favourite housemates, but I’m keeping that to myself for now guys.

All I want to tell you all is: This season, it’s Double the drama, intrigue, romance and much more 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29

Another way to catch Big Brother Naija is with the DStv Now app, especially if you’re on the move a lot. You can now take Big Brother Naija with you wherever you go. It’s live TV and also convenient. So download DStv Now on your android or iOS phone or tablet.

And here’s the BIG ONE for this season of LOVE.

If you’ve been disconnected on DStv or GOtv for OVER 1 month, you can now enjoy Big Brother Naija at no cost from 11th – 16th February (Yippie).

It’s the Big Brother OPEN WINDOW, you automatically get a taste of BBNaija on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 if you’ve been away or disconnected for over one month. This is Big Brother’s way of showing everyone love this season of love.

Don’t miss all the drama as it unfolds this season in the big brother house. Stay tuned and you can enjoy the Open Window. Follow @DStvNg or @GOtvNg on twitter or @DStvNigeria on Instagram for more details on Big Brother Naija Season 3 Double Wahala.

