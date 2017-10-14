Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Eniola Ajao :  Yoruba actress inks first endorsement deal

  • Published:
Eniola Ajao play

Eniola Ajao

(Instagram)
Reigning Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao has signed her first endorsement deal barely five years after her career kicked off.

The Eni Ola actress inked the deal with a sports betting company in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Eniola, who is widely known for her roles in Odunlade Adekola's movies, made this known with her recent Instagram post.

On inquiry, Eniola told Pulse that she signed the dotted lines with Ibadan based betting company, Paddy Paddy Bet after several talks.

She also revealed that the endorsement deal with the betting company will see her representing the brand, promoting the betting company for a period of five years.

Eniola Ajao play

Eniola Ajao

(Instagram)

She said: "I'm happy signing with Paddy Paddy Bet because the company is not all about the money but also about the human feelings and angle. The company is so concerned about giving back to the society even though they are are just starting off. I am comfortable and glad that the management have found me worthy enough of this role."

Eniola also said "Before I signed papers, I inquired about the payment method and I was made to see the transparent process which sees every winner get what he or she deserves or wins. It's a paddy paddy bet because every winner is a paddy and every player is a paddy."

According to the betting company's spokesman, Bolatito Adebola, Eniola's signing is coming as first of the long list of entertainers that will become the brand ambassadors of Paddy Paddy Bet.

