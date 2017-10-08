Elesho explains exit from movie scene

Adewale Adeoye aka Elesho has explained his exit from Nollywood and it is not what we were expecting.

The Veteran actor who has been around for over 30 years, revealed that he blamed his exit mainly on the way ladies dressed.

He made the disclosure during a recent interview with Punch's Sunday Scoop.

He said: “A lot of people have been asking me this question lately.

"If you notice, many of the people in my category that we started acting at the same time are no longer that vibrant in the industry. It is because we are afraid of the type of scripts that the children are churning out these days.

"Even in my house, I cannot watch most of the films that are released nowadays because there is really nothing to learn from them. Many of the actresses don’t dress properly. And because we are not their parents, they don’t listen to us.

"You cannot expect people whose parents are not responsible to behave well. You cannot see people whose parents are theatre practitioners, or those who actually trained for the job, behaving badly.”

Some might say Elesho has a point, considering the roles he has played in the Nigerian movie industry.

He is known for movies such as "Ti oluwa ni ile 3" (1993), "Àgbéké" (2004) and "Eyin ogongo" (2002).