Donald Glover’s Atlanta renewed for Season 3 at FX

"Atlanta" Donald Glover’s series has officially been renewed for Season 3

Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ has officially been renewed for Season 3 at FX.

  • Published:
(FX)
FX has renewed Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning comedy, "Atlanta," for a third season.

The network made the announcement on Thursday, June 7, 2018, weeks after the second season, which was subtitled “Robbin" season, came to an end.

The recently concluded season followed the story of rapper Paper Boi, Earn, and their friend Darius as they continue to climb the city’s rap scene and deal with the effects of Paper Boi’s newfound fame.

At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Glover won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for “Atlanta.” With his win, he became the first black person to win an Emmy for the category.

Glover also won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Earnest "Earn" Marks. He was also nominated for Outstanding Writing, but lost to Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe's "Master of None."

(FX)

“Atlanta” has also earned Glover Golden Globes for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and for acting.

"Atlanta" is an American comedy-drama television series which premiered in 2016 and follows the story of two cousins navigating their way in the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

