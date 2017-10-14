Home > Entertainment > Movies >

In the complete episode of "Dele for President," Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo supports Young Nigerians to run for elective offices in Nigeria.

  Published:
play
Samuel Ajibola has released  the anticipated episode of his web series "Dele Issues," starring Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the special episode, the former president shows his support to #NotTooYoungToRun bill which was passed by the Senate in July.

play Olusegun Obasanjo encourages young people to participate in politics with new episode.

 

Titled "Dele for President," the episode sees Dele have a conversation with Obasanjo, who ultimately declares him for president. This declaration which causes Dele to jump and dance for joy is followed by a plot twist.

The episode is a joint initiative of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre, Samuel Ajibola Foundation and Cream Entertainment, and is geared towards encouraging youth participation in politics.

Poster for "Dele Issues" play

Poster for "Dele Issues"

The  web series "Dele Issues" revolves around the main character; Dele and his daily hilarious encounters and the awkward situations he most times find himself in.

These awkward situations often cause him to make some decisions which are sometimes rather ridiculous.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

