Samuel Ajibola has released the anticipated episode of his web series "Dele Issues," starring Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the special episode, the former president shows his support to #NotTooYoungToRun bill which was passed by the Senate in July.

Titled "Dele for President," the episode sees Dele have a conversation with Obasanjo, who ultimately declares him for president. This declaration which causes Dele to jump and dance for joy is followed by a plot twist.

The episode is a joint initiative of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre, Samuel Ajibola Foundation and Cream Entertainment, and is geared towards encouraging youth participation in politics.

The web series "Dele Issues" revolves around the main character; Dele and his daily hilarious encounters and the awkward situations he most times find himself in.

These awkward situations often cause him to make some decisions which are sometimes rather ridiculous.