Africa Magic announces Debbie Odutayo as head judge for AMVCAs 2018

AMVCAs 2018 Africa Magic announces Debbie Odutayo as head judge for 6th edition

Debbie Odutayo was also the very first Nigerian female judge for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

  • Published:
Debbie Odutayo play

Debbie Odutayo is head judge for AMVCAs 2018

(EMCOAN)
With the sixth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) just months away, Africa Magic has announced the appointment of veteran filmmaker, Deborah “Debbie” Odutayo, as Head Judge.

Debbie brings over 30 years experience spanning television production, content creation and administration, and is famous for being one half of the brains behind the production company, Royal Roots Communication Network, which birthed Royal Roots Television (R2TV) and Royal Roots FM (R2 92.9FM) in Ibadan, Oyo State. 

play Debbie Odutayo is head judge for AMVCAs 2018 (Reele TV)

 

According to the Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Odutayo's appointment reiterates Africa Magic's commitment to excellence and professionalism.

“Debbie Odutayo is a respected and seasoned television professional who brings extensive experience and renown to the AMVCA judging process. Her appointment as Head Judge is in tandem with the AMVCAs being the biggest celebration of film and television talent in Africa," Mba-Uuzokwu says in an official press release.

AMVCAS 2018 to hold in September play

Funke Akindele won the AMVCA 2017 Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in "Jenifa's Diary."

 

About Debbie Odutayo

Odutayo is the immediate past President of the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN), the umbrella body for Corporate TV Content Producers in Nigeria, serving as the first woman President of the association.

She is also a Member of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), and was also the very first Nigerian female judge for the first AMVCAs.

“Besides being renowned and respected in the African film and TV space, Debbie also boasts experience with the AMVCA judging process, having worked on all previous editions. We are thrilled to have her with us as Head Judge, and we ask that our viewers stay tuned as preparations for the show enter the final stages,” Mba-Uzoukwu added.

AMVCA 2016 play

Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Genevieve Nnaji and RMD at the 2016 AMVCA

(Instagram/Genevieve Nnaji)

A delay with the 2018 AMVCAs

For five consecutive years, the ceremony took place in the month of March. However, in 2018, there was a delay. According to the Africa Magic, the delay was necessitated by a busy production calendar.

The event was delayed because of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija show which kicked off in January and ended in April, and the anticipated FIFA World Cup set to kick off this June. Both events would have clashed with the planning, execution and broadcast of the 2018 AMVCA.

Set to hold on September 1, 2018, entries for the awards opened on March 1, 2018, and and closed on April 30, 2018.

The 2018 AMVCAs will be broadcast LIVE on all Africa Magic channels.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

