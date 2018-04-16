Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Davido declares support for Tobi Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Davido declares support for Tobi

Davido for Tobi, Juliet Ibrahim for Cee-C, and MC Galaxy for Miracle: Here's who some of your favourite celebrities are rooting for.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido declares support for Tobi Big Brother Naija play

Davido declares support for Tobi Big Brother Naija

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Nigeria’s biggest artist, Davido, has declared his support for Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi.

Davido's support is coming after several other celebrities, including Toyin Aimakhu, Timini Egbuson and Desmond Elliot.

play

 

The singer simply tweeted "Team Tobi." The tweet has received more than 7000 retweets and 1700 likes.

Other celebrities who have pledged their support for the housemates include Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, DJ Exclusive, E Money, KCEE, DJ Neptune and Daddy Freeze for Miracle.

Dillish, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti among others have also pledged their support for Cee-C.

 

Other predictions

Here's who Bitto and Princess think will win.

Ahneeka and Angel had told Pulse Nigeria that they hope Rico Swavey wins the money.

Ifu and Leo told Pulse Nigeria that they would love to see Alex win the money.

Miracle and Cee-C play

Miracle and Cee-C

 

Bambam told Pulse that Miracle seems like the kind of person the viewers would love. And Teddy A thinks the winner is between Miracle and Tobi.
Simi thinks Miracle will emerge the winner. Rico told Pulse that Miracle or Tobi might emerge the winner.

Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Alex are the Big Brother Naija:  Double Wahala finalists battling for the grand prize of 45 million naira.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaijabullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins N1M, Khloe, Cee-C and Anto name 2...bullet

Movies

What Cee-C thinks about Tobi and Alex Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Alex threw herself at almost all the guys in the house, Tobi says he can date Alex [Day 77 recap]
Lolu says he was molested at the age of 5 Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija
Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Khloe evicted from #BBNaija
Anto evicted from Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNnaija house