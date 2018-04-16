news

One of Nigeria’s biggest artist, Davido, has declared his support for Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi.

Davido's support is coming after several other celebrities, including Toyin Aimakhu, Timini Egbuson and Desmond Elliot.

The singer simply tweeted "Team Tobi." The tweet has received more than 7000 retweets and 1700 likes.

Other celebrities who have pledged their support for the housemates include Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, DJ Exclusive, E Money, KCEE, DJ Neptune and Daddy Freeze for Miracle.

Dillish, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti among others have also pledged their support for Cee-C.

Other predictions

Here's who Bitto and Princess think will win.

Ahneeka and Angel had told Pulse Nigeria that they hope Rico Swavey wins the money.

Ifu and Leo told Pulse Nigeria that they would love to see Alex win the money.

Bambam told Pulse that Miracle seems like the kind of person the viewers would love. And Teddy A thinks the winner is between Miracle and Tobi.

Simi thinks Miracle will emerge the winner . Rico told Pulse that Miracle or Tobi might emerge the winner.

Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Alex are the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala finalists battling for the grand prize of 45 million naira.