The nominations for the 6th AMVCA have been announced. Check out the complete list of nominees.
The nominees were announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, June 30, by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.
The nominees include "Tatu," "Alter Ego," Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola among others.
Check out the complete list of nominees.
Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna - Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu - The Big Fat Lie
Odunlade Adekola - A Million Baby
OC Ukeje - Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya - Guyn Man
Rita Dominic - Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi - 10 days in Sun city
Queen Nwokoye - Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye - Backup Wife
Dakore Akande - Isoken
Nyce Wanueri - Auntie Boss
Tatu - Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza - Dickson Godwin
T-Junction - Lester Millado
The Torture - Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Okafor's Law - Yinka Edward
Alter Ego - Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi
Idemuza - Aloaye Omoake
18 Hours - Mark Maina
Alter Ego - Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune - Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden Jibril Mailafia
Tatu - Kolade Morakinyo
Idahaso Trails - Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego - Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro - Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde - James Coon Falcon
M0 - Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost - Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella - Andrew Ahuura
Tatu - Evelle
Idahosa Trails - Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours - Jacktone Okore
Saidi Balogun - Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun - Banana Island Ghost
Falz - New Money
Kunle Idowu - Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan - Okafor's Law
Wale Ojo - Betrayal
Toyin Aimakhu - Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson - Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami - Tatu
Ebele Okaro - Blackrose
Lydia Forson - Isoken
Emem Inwang - Alter Ego
Agaba Joan - The Torture
Keira Hewatch - The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode - Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu - Bella
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde - Alter Ego
Lilian Echelon - Black Rose
Wale Ojo - Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu - Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond - The Torture
Adjetey Anang - Keteke
Adjetey Anang - Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh - Esohe
Potato Potahto - Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego - Moses Inwang - Esther Eyibo
Isoken - Jade Osiberu
Tatu - Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud - Imoh Umoren
Lotanna - Ifan Micheal
18 Hours - Phoebe Ruguru
Devil's Chest - Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden - Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain - Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella - Math Bish
Descent - Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise - Shemu Joyah
Salute! - Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy - Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland - Joyce Mhango Chavula
Set to hold on September 1, the 2018 AMVCA will also be broadcast LIVE on all Africa Magic channels.