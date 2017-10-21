Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Coke Studio :  Yemi Alade shows off new dance steps in new TV Commercial

Coke Studio Yemi Alade shows off new dance steps in new TV Commercial

Feeling the exciting new content that is up for grabs? Don’t dull.

  Published:
play
Wonder why top rated Afro pop singer, Yemi Alade, is throwing down in the new Coca-Cola television commercial?

It’s because she has found something better than her Johnny… for her, it’s all about the exclusive Coke Studio content now up for grabs underneath the crown cork of any Coca-Cola bottle!

Haven’t seen her new dance steps yet? Click here to watch it now!

All you need to do is simply:

1)    Get a bottle of Coca-Cola

2)    Check under the crown for a code

3)    Using your MTN phone number, dial *505# and send the code

4)    Follow the steps to download exclusive music playlists, caller ring back tunes and wallpapers of your favorite artistes

Promo Exclusive to MTN subscribers only!

