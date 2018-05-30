Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins cast of Maleficent sequel

"Maleficent II" British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor joins cast of sequel

British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Skrein for the "Maleficent" sequel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 Nigerians who have featured in Hollywood superhero movies.jpg play

Chiwetel Ejiofor

(Tristan Fewings/Getty)
Four years after the original was released, filming has started for the "Maleficent" sequel, with Chiwetel Ejiofor among the cast.

The British-Nigerian actor, who is popular for his roles in "12 years a Slave" and "Doctor Strange," joins Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, who are both reprising their roles from the original film.

Ejiofor has not been attached to a specific role.

 

Other cast members returning from the 2014 film include: Sam Riley as Diaval; Imelda Staunton as the pixie Knotgrass; Juno Temple as the pixie Thistlewit; and Lesley Manville as the pixie Flittle.

New additions include Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Ed Skrein,  Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip and Robert Lindsay.

Promise as Maleficient from Sleeping Beauty play

Promise as Maleficient from Sleeping Beauty

(popsugar)

 

According to Deadline, the sequel picks up several years after the original film and will continue to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Joachim Rønning, who co-directed "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," is directing "Maleficent II."

The first movie grossed over $750M at the world box office. No release date has been announced for the sequel yet.

