Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Chimamanda Adichie is the total package. Here's why

Chimamanda Adichie Renowned author shut down French interviewer for this reason

Adichie responded that she believed the question "reflects very poorly on French people."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chimamanda Adichie author of Purple Hibiscus play

Chimamanda Adichie author of Purple Hibiscus

(Ranaisance dude)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You go girl! Chimamanda Adichie has come to mean a lot of different things to a lot of people but we can tell you that this is about to change and or the better of course!

The renowned author who was the guest of honour at Institute Français's La Nuit des Idees event on Thursday, January 25, but it quickly became clear that she was being treated less than warmly.

ALSO READ: Nigerian writer honoured by University of Edinburgh

Chimamanda Adichie play

Chimamanda Adichie

(Brittle paper)

 

A French journalist asked the award-winning author of "Americanah" if Nigeria has bookstores during a discussion of Adichie's "commitments to the fight against inequality between men and women, her convictions with respect to the role that African countries should play in globalization."

You best believe that she shut that reporter down with the best of replies and as expected, things got pretty awkward.

French journalist, Caroline Broué, asked the bestselling author what has quickly become a controversial question about whether or not Nigeria has librairies.

Although Bustle reports that when translated into English, the French word librairies translates to "bookstores," but Adichie's answer to Broué's question addressed libraries.

 

Pausing for a brief moment to hear Broué's question translated into her earpiece, Adichie was quick to respond with, "We do, shockingly," she said.

Onlookers put in their own 'two cents' with a mix of applause for Adichie and boos directed at Broué.

However, the interviewer explained that, according to her, people in France speak very much about Nigeria, insisting that the French people associate Nigeria with things like Boko Haram and violence.

Chimamanda Adichie play

Chimamanda Adichie

(Bustle.com)

 

Adichie responded that she believed the question "reflects very poorly on French people."

The feminist icon went on to explain that she found that kind of reasoning in 2018, outrageous.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie features in photography book

She, however, went on to reveal that she felt honoured to know that her work is read by the people about whom she writes.

The event was reportedly a celebration of "the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics and generations,"  by the Institute Français's third annual La Nuit des Idees (The Night of Ideas).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with best sex scenes and nuditybullet
2 Pulse Opinion How Nollywood tricks you into seeing bad moviesbullet
3 Mr Ibu Nollywood actor to partner nurses on clinical drama series’...bullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche Author wears Nigerian label 'Ituen Basi' to meet France's First Lady
Opinion Review: A Bumpy Return to Nigeria for 'The Homecoming Queen'
Bidemi Zakariyau We cannot get enough of this girlboss' ladylike style
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
200 Women Who Will Change The Way You See The World Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie features in photography book
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie ‘Americanah’ author talks about racism in America and her experiences
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer honoured by University of Edinburgh
Nigeria Prize for Literature 3 authors finally shortlisted for the $100,000 NLNG-sponsored award
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author receives honorary degree from University of Edinburgh
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"

Movies

Ebuka will reprise his role as host of Big Brother Naija Season 2
Big Brother Naija Here's your 1st look at the BBNaija house
5 most popular movies about sex and porn addiction
Pulse List 5 most popular movies about sex and porn addiction
Tola and Maria in "Fifty The Series" premiere
"Fifty The Series" Season 2 gets premiere date on EbonyLife TV
5 stunt performers who got killed on set
Pulse Nigeria 5 stunt performers who died during filming