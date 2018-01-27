Chimamanda Adichie is the total package. Here's why

news

You go girl! Chimamanda Adichie has come to mean a lot of different things to a lot of people but we can tell you that this is about to change and or the better of course!

The renowned author who was the guest of honour at Institute Français's La Nuit des Idees event on Thursday, January 25, but it quickly became clear that she was being treated less than warmly.

ALSO READ: Nigerian writer honoured by University of Edinburgh

A French journalist asked the award-winning author of "Americanah" if Nigeria has bookstores during a discussion of Adichie's "commitments to the fight against inequality between men and women, her convictions with respect to the role that African countries should play in globalization."

You best believe that she shut that reporter down with the best of replies and as expected, things got pretty awkward.

French journalist, Caroline Broué, asked the bestselling author what has quickly become a controversial question about whether or not Nigeria has librairies.

Although Bustle reports that when translated into English, the French word librairies translates to "bookstores," but Adichie's answer to Broué's question addressed libraries.

Pausing for a brief moment to hear Broué's question translated into her earpiece, Adichie was quick to respond with, "We do, shockingly," she said.

Onlookers put in their own 'two cents' with a mix of applause for Adichie and boos directed at Broué.

However, the interviewer explained that, according to her, people in France speak very much about Nigeria, insisting that the French people associate Nigeria with things like Boko Haram and violence.

Adichie responded that she believed the question "reflects very poorly on French people."

The feminist icon went on to explain that she found that kind of reasoning in 2018, outrageous.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie features in photography book

She, however, went on to reveal that she felt honoured to know that her work is read by the people about whom she writes.

The event was reportedly a celebration of "the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics and generations," by the Institute Français's third annual La Nuit des Idees (The Night of Ideas).