Celebrating children's day: 5 child actors only 90s kids will remember

Children's Day 5 child actors only 90s kids will remember

Which child actor was part of your childhood? Pulse Movies is celebrating Children's Day with 5 child actors every 90s kid will remember.

Samuel Ajibola in "Day of Reckoning" play

Samuel Ajibola in "Day of Reckoning"

Saturday, May 27, 2017, is Children's Day in Nigeria.

The 90s and 00s saw the arrival of quite a number of child stars in the Nigerian movie industry.

While some of them have moved on to different professions or disappeared totally, some others are still in the movie industry, growing and entertaining movie lovers.

Pulse Movies is celebrating the event by sharing five child actors who would definitely be remembered by the 90s kids.

1. Peter Bunor Junior

Possibly the most popular child actor of the 90s and 00s, Peter Bunor Jnr. became a household name following his menacing role in the classic movie, "Ejima."

play Peter Bunor Junior

2. Sharon Ezeamaka

From "Broken Marriage" to "Little Angel," Sharon Ezeamaka, who recently played Princess in the 2015 "Shuga," was a delight to watch in the 2000s.

play Sharon Ezeamaka

3. Samuel Ajibola

Before he became Spiff on "The Johnsons," Ajibola was active as a child actor between 1995 to 2003, featuring in movies like "Onome," "Day of Reckoning," "Eye Witness" among others.

Samuel Ajibola play Samuel Ajibola (Judith Audu)

4. Azeez Ololade Ijaduade

Every child who grew up watching indigenous Yoruba movies will definitely remember watching Azeez as Ola in the classic movie, "Iru Esin."

The son of popular actor Dimeji Ijaduade, Azeez was also popular for "Jensimi" and "Omo Nla."

play Azeez Olodade

5. Williams Uchemba

Popular for movies like "Dorothy My Love," "Beyond Belief," "The World of Riches" among others, Williams Uchemba was an memorable part of the childhood of movie lovers that grew up in the 90s.

play Williams Uchemba

Which child actor was part of your childhood?

