Charles Novia's top 5 Nollywood actors of 2017

Charles Novia Segun Arinze makes director's top 5 Nollywood actors of 2017

From Segun Arinze to Gabriel Afolayan, check out Charles Novia's top 5 actors of 2017.

  • Published:
Segun Arinze makes Charles Novia's top 5 Nollywood actors of 2017 play

Segun Arinze has featured in movies such as "Silent Night", "Across the Niger", "Family on Fire" and "Black Arrow".

Charles Novia has shared his annual 'Top five Best Actors’ list.

The filmmaker used his annual templates of characterisation, internalisation, visualisation and articulation as score points.

He revealed his list on his Instagram account on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

1. Bolanle Ninalowo

Bolanle Ninalowo - Top 7 Nollywood actors of 2017 play

Bolanle Ninalowo

 

"I had categorised him as a 'medium budget film' actor, which is not bad by itself but sometimes limits an actor's jump to big hit movies but Bolanle shocked me in the movie 'Picture Perfect'.

He was outstanding and almost flawless in the role and showed a depth of research and talent. This is the my Actor of 2017 and he has made that jump! Kudos!."

2. Gabriel Afolayan

"It was a struggle to put him on my Number 2 but...well..he's on the list and could easily have been the top in my list.

Gabriel Afolayan is one of the best actors in his generation and in 2017 in 'King Invincible' and a few other fares on TV and ads, he was outstanding.

I still think he needs one magnum opus to shock us all and it might come soon too. Great actor! Well done, man!."

3. Shawn Faqua

Shawn Faqua play

Shawn Faqua

(Instagram)
 

"Shawn is on an ascendency. It's clear to see. He has a passion for acting and a propensity for internalising his roles. In 'Ojukokoro', Shawn was excellent as a greedy gangster with a streetwise deadliness.

One could see he enjoyed the role and that amplified his characterisation in the ensemble movie. Thumbs up. "

4. Chike Osebuka

play Chike Osebuka as Mayowa

 
"Chike sizzled on the TV screens in 'Battleground' on Africa Magic. I was pleasantly shocked to notice a young man who seemed much on point in his acting, his reactions, his intensity in his role and a great screen presence.

More surprised I was that he is a singer from 'The Voice Nigeria'. If ever there was one I would recommend for a future in Nollywood, this guy will be it. "

5. Segun Arinze

Segun Arinze in Tatu. play

Segun Arinze in Tatu.

(YouTube)
 

"It seemed like a quiet return of Segun to the big screen in 2017 and I watched a couple of movies he featured in. His role in 'Tatu' stood him out.

Painstakingly researched by him and professionally performed in method acting, little wonder he caught the eye of a few critics in this role. There should be more from his inner recesses in 2018, I hope.'

In October 2017, Charles Novia announced he is set to launch his TV station Teen Africa Television in April 2018.

