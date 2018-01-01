news

Charles Novia has shared his annual 'Top five Best Actors’ list.

The filmmaker used his annual templates of characterisation, internalisation, visualisation and articulation as score points.

He revealed his list on his Instagram account on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

From Segun Arinze to Gabriel Afolayan, check out Charles Novia's top 5 actors of 2017. .

1. Bolanle Ninalowo

"I had categorised him as a 'medium budget film' actor, which is not bad by itself but sometimes limits an actor's jump to big hit movies but Bolanle shocked me in the movie 'Picture Perfect'.

He was outstanding and almost flawless in the role and showed a depth of research and talent. This is the my Actor of 2017 and he has made that jump! Kudos!."

ALSO READ: REVIEW OF THE MOVIE PICTURE PERFECT

2. Gabriel Afolayan



"It was a struggle to put him on my Number 2 but...well..he's on the list and could easily have been the top in my list.

Gabriel Afolayan is one of the best actors in his generation and in 2017 in 'King Invincible' and a few other fares on TV and ads, he was outstanding.

I still think he needs one magnum opus to shock us all and it might come soon too. Great actor! Well done, man!."

ALSO READ: REVIEW OF THE MOVIE KING INVINCIBLE

3. Shawn Faqua

"Shawn is on an ascendency. It's clear to see. He has a passion for acting and a propensity for internalising his roles. In 'Ojukokoro', Shawn was excellent as a greedy gangster with a streetwise deadliness.

One could see he enjoyed the role and that amplified his characterisation in the ensemble movie. Thumbs up. "

AFRICA MAGIC'S BATTLEGROUND IS IN A LEAGUE OF ITS OWN

4. Chike Osebuka



"Chike sizzled on the TV screens in 'Battleground' on Africa Magic. I was pleasantly shocked to notice a young man who seemed much on point in his acting, his reactions, his intensity in his role and a great screen presence.

More surprised I was that he is a singer from 'The Voice Nigeria'. If ever there was one I would recommend for a future in Nollywood, this guy will be it. "

ALSO READ: AFRICA MAGIC'S BATTLEGROUND IS IN A LEAGUE OF ITS OWN

5. Segun Arinze

"It seemed like a quiet return of Segun to the big screen in 2017 and I watched a couple of movies he featured in. His role in 'Tatu' stood him out.

Painstakingly researched by him and professionally performed in method acting, little wonder he caught the eye of a few critics in this role. There should be more from his inner recesses in 2018, I hope.'

ALSO READ: CHARLES NOVIA'S TOP 5 ACTRESSES OF 2017