Charles Novia says Femi Ogedengbe is a brave man and we are inclined to agree.

The director said this in an Instagram post he shared on Saturday, February 10, addressing his former colleague's choice to leave Nigeria and his movie acting dreams, to create a future for his children.

Femi Ogedegbe, the proud security guard

Barely one week ago, Femi Ogedengbe came out on social media to address rumours about his new life and search for greener pastures in the United States.

The former actor revealed that he has been working as a security guard since he arrived in U.S.A and that he left the country because of poverty .

In the lengthy post, Femi revealed that thungs have were not very easy for him in Nigeria and that he chose to leave the country in search of greener pastures than to be doomed to a life of poverty.

Nigerians react

In the classic Nigerian way, Femi came under heavy criticisms for his choices but the former actor was quick to note that he makes more from working as a security guard in U.S.A than he did while he was in Nigeria.

This is a fact that has been backed up by many others who have gone in search of greener pastures before him.

Femi Ogedengbe also said most African Leaders once did menial jobs before they went on to become greater people.

“In fact, the stories about most pan-Africa Leaders like Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Robert Mugabe and a host of the generation after them were all involved in one menial job or the other across western countries to support their education.

But today, we can only remember them for being great African leaders and not for the dirty jobs they had to do on their road to greatness. Indeed the end justifies the means."

He concluded by saying that the only people who should be ashamed of their jobs are Nigerian leaders.

Before Femi Ogedengbe left Nigeria in 2016

Before his move, Oogedengbe was a popular actor in Nigeria. He was known for movies such as "Onilara" (2008), "She Is My Sister" (2007) and "She is My Sister 2" (2007).

Femi says that he made the decision to move after he discovered that the industry was becoming tribalistic.

The actor is currently a trained security guard. He has obtained a guard card, which is needed to work as a guard in the US.

He hopes to own his own security company soon.