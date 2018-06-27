In "Seven and a Half Dates," a father sets up his single daughter for a date with 10 different men, hoping that one yields positive result.
The posters also feature Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Akin Lewis, Jim Iyke, Fathia Williams among othes.
The movie follows the life of a young hard working lady, Bisola, who is engrossed in her passion for her career and finds herself in a seemingly unending quest for love.
Her father, Mr Gomez, comes to the rescue. Inspired by the game of chess, he sets Bisola up for 10 different dates to which he hopes one of them yields a positive result.
Written by Joy Isi Bewaji and directed by Biodun Stephens, "Seven and a Half Dates" is scheduled to debut in cinemas on August 3.