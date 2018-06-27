news

Bigsam Media Production has released character posters for "Seven and a Half Dates," featuring Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Aimakhu and Bayray Mcnwizu.

The posters also feature Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Akin Lewis, Jim Iyke, Fathia Williams among othes.

About "Seven and a Half Dates"

The movie follows the life of a young hard working lady, Bisola, who is engrossed in her passion for her career and finds herself in a seemingly unending quest for love.

Her father, Mr Gomez, comes to the rescue. Inspired by the game of chess, he sets Bisola up for 10 different dates to which he hopes one of them yields a positive result.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji and directed by Biodun Stephens, "Seven and a Half Dates" is scheduled to debut in cinemas on August 3.