New character posters have been released for "Bachelor's Eve," an upcoming romantic comedy.

Directed by Rotimi Raji and produced by Adefajo Ayobami, "Bachelor's Eve" stars Wole Ojo,Kehinde Bankole, Gbenro Ajibade, Doris Simeon, Frankincense Eche Ben, Jumble Odetola, Kehinde Olorunyomi among others.

About "Bachelor's Eve"

The movi tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to finally tie the marital knot with the love of his life.

Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. 24 hours before d-day, Uche hangs out with his team of Casanovas to bid bachelorhood goodbye.

All goes well until a dark secret rears ugly head and sets off a chain reaction that forcefully subjects their love to the burning test flames.

“The story indeed is a true reflection of what can happen in ‘24’hours before tying the knot, reminding us that there shouldn’t be room for secrets between the intended parties, friends and even families," Ojo told Pulse about the movie.

"Bachelor's Eve" is powered by Juma production and distributed by Metro Classic pictures.

The movie is scheduled for release in cinemas across Nigeria on February 16, 2018.