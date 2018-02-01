Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Character posters for new romantic comedy Bachelor's Eve

“Bachelor’s Eve” Check out character posters for new romantic comedy

"Bachelor's Eve" is a romantic comedy starring Wole Ojo alongside Kehinde Bankole. Check out character posters.

  • Published:
Wole Ojo and Kehinde Bankole star in Bachelor's Eve play

Wole Ojo and Kehinde Bankole star in Bachelor's Eve

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New character posters have been released for "Bachelor's Eve," an upcoming romantic comedy.

Directed by Rotimi Raji and produced by Adefajo Ayobami, "Bachelor's Eve" stars Wole Ojo,Kehinde Bankole, Gbenro Ajibade, Doris Simeon, Frankincense Eche Ben, Jumble Odetola, Kehinde Olorunyomi among others.

play Wale Ojo plays Uche in Bachelor's Eve

 

About "Bachelor's Eve"

The movi tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to finally tie the marital knot with the love of his life.

Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. 24 hours before d-day, Uche hangs out with his team of Casanovas to bid bachelorhood goodbye.

All goes well until a dark secret rears ugly head and sets off a chain reaction that forcefully subjects their love to the burning test flames.

play Character posters for "Bachelor's Eve"

 

The story indeed is a true reflection of what can happen in ‘24’hours before tying the knot, reminding us that there shouldn’t be room for secrets between the intended parties, friends and even families," Ojo told Pulse about the movie.

play

 

"Bachelor's Eve" is powered by Juma production and distributed by Metro Classic pictures.

The movie is scheduled for release in cinemas across Nigeria on February 16, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Nora Nkiruka Ugo Nollywood actress is deadbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Watch Bitto get an erection while comforting Nina...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle shares a kiss with Nina, Nigerians react...bullet

Related Articles

"No Way Out" Go behind the scenes of Bola Aduwo's action movie [Photos]
“Bachelor’s Eve” Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole star in romantic comedy
"Catch.er" Dakore Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Ejiofor attend premiere [Photos]
"Now You Know" Watch episode 7 of web series
"Now You Know" Watch episode 5 of web series
"Stormy Hearts" OC Ukeje, Tope Oshin, Judith Audu, Bisola Aiyeola attend premiere
"Now You Know" Watch episode 6 of web series
"This is It" Young clueless newlyweds return with "triple threat"
"Now You Know" Watch episode 4 of web series
"Alter Ego" Split personalities meet in new poster featuring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Movies

Samuel Robinson 1st Nigerian actor to star in a Bollywood film
Samuel Robinson Actor becomes the 1st Nigerian to star in a Bollywood film
Which Big Brother Naija pair are you rooting for?
Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija pair are you rooting for?
Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 3 recap
Big Brother Naija 5 important things you probably missed on day 3
Bimbo Manuel, KSA, Ngozi Nwosu star in musical animation
"Sade" KSA, Ngozi Nwosu, Bimbo Manuel, star in musical animation