"Yesterday's incidence and the consequent outburst really gave me a sour taste" - Cee-C's sister says.
She took to Cee-C's official twitter page to share her thoughts. According to her, the incident gave her a sour taste, and left her with questions.
Yesterday's incidence and the consequent outburst really gave me a sour taste. The hardest part comes from all the unanswered questions running through my mind. . But thank God the show is almost over, all questions will be answered. . The journey has been thrilling. Thank you very much to everyone that has supported thus far. God bless you. . #emo#wqA=##I'm still going to love and support my Cee-C to the END. KEEP PUSHING EVEN HARDER TO THE LAST DAY. .
It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house on Wednesday, April 19, 2018, when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.
Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.
Following her outburst, she was removed as the Head of House. She also received a strike and stern warning from Biggie.
There are currently five housemates - Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.