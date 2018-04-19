news

Cee-C's sister has reacted to the Big Brother Naija housemate's latest fight with Tobi.

She took to Cee-C's official twitter page to share her thoughts. According to her, the incident gave her a sour taste, and left her with questions.

Between Cee-C and Tobi

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house on Wednesday, April 19, 2018, when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Following her outburst, she was removed as the Head of House . She also received a strike and stern warning from Biggie.

Other reactions to Cee-C's outburst

There are currently five housemates - Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.