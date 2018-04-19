Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C's sister reacts to Tobi, Cee-C fight Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C's sister reacts to housemate's fight with Tobi

"Yesterday's incidence and the consequent outburst really gave me a sour taste" - Cee-C's sister says.

  • Published:
Cee-C insults Tobi play

Cee-C insults Tobi

Cee-C's sister has reacted to the Big Brother Naija housemate's latest fight with Tobi.

She took to Cee-C's official twitter page to share her thoughts. According to her, the incident gave her a sour taste, and left her with questions.

 

Between Cee-C and Tobi

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house on Wednesday, April 19, 2018,  when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Following her outburst, she was removed as the Head of House. She also received a strike and stern warning from Biggie.

 

 

Other reactions to Cee-C's outburst

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five housemates - Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

