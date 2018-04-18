Cee-C also says she pities Lolu, who is out of the house after 'all the rubbish he said to people about her.' [Day 79 recap]
Check out a recap of day 79, including social media reactions:
Alex wrote an apology letter for Cee-C, which she read in front of the whole House. This came after Tobi advised Alex to not have any grudges and just enjoy her last days in the House.
Alex started her apology by saying she knows they have their differences and she knows that they can’t be the best of friends but she doesn’t think their God is happy with the situation between them.
Cee-C responded to the letter, saying that she isn't fighting with anyone in the house.
Alex#emo#4oCZ##s apology letter to CeeC. ...and CeeC#emo#4oCZ##s response. . . #makeGodproudtoday . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
Tobi reacts to CeeC#emo#4oCZ##s response(to Alex apology letter) . . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
The Housemates have been tasked with preparing a drama sketch or a song on the benefits of Rexona.
As per brief, they had divided themselves into two groups; Miracle, Tobi and Nina as group one, while Alex and Cee-C made up group two.
Both teams invested an admirable amount of effort, but thanks to their humour, team 1 (Miracle, Tobi and Nina) bagged the win.
Miracle and Tobi argue over who should play the part of a #emo#4oCc##Person with body odor#emo#4oCd## in their presentation. . #emo#8J+kow==## . . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
They try to get CeeC to settle it! #emo#8J+kow==## . . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
Watch Miracle, Tobi and Nina#emo#4oCZ##s drama presentation. Sponsored by Rexona. Part 1. . . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
#emo#4oCc##Go and smell no more#emo#4oCd## -Tobi Tobi, Miracle and Nina#emo#4oCZ##s presentation Part 2. . . I literally died watching this drama. . . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
Watch CeeC and Alex drama presentation in Body odor. Sponsored by Rexona (UNILEVER). . . Some vital information right there. I hope a lot of people experiencing Body Odor issues, find this very useful. . . Day 79 . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
Meanwhile, Nina tells Tobi they have something to settle. . . Guys, I can#emo#4oCZ##t go Live for now, I am sorry. I will try to post the summary of their conclusion when they are done( CeeC and Alex)#emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==## . . Day 79 . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
Miracle tells Nina that she shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have called Tobi out if she wasn#emo#4oCZ##t going to explain her grudge to him. . . Day 79 . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
After the apology letter, Alex and Cee-C tried settling their issues. The conversation was a back and forth. While Cee-C said she felt pity for Alex, Alex said the bad blood between them was founded on hearsay.
Cee-C told Alex that she has no problem with her relationship with Tobi, as she feels pity for Tobi. She added that Tobi is a fuckboy, who has nothing to offer a grownup woman like her.
During the conversation, Alex called out Bambam, saying that she wouldn't pick her calls outside the house.
#overnight Alex and Tobi talked and slept. #nothingmore #nothingless . Day 79 . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 79days gone, the housemates have five more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.