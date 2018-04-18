Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C says Tobi is a fuckboy Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]

Cee-C also says she pities Lolu, who is out of the house after 'all the rubbish he said to people about her.' [Day 79 recap]

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cee-C says Tobi is a fuckboy Brother Naija play

Tobi and Cee C on Big Brother Naija

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 79.

Check out a recap of day 79, including social media reactions:

Alex writes Cee-C an apology letter

Alex wrote an apology letter for Cee-C, which she read in front of the whole House. This came after Tobi advised Alex to not have any grudges and just enjoy her last days in the House.

Alex started her apology by saying she knows they have their differences and she knows that they can’t be the best of friends but she doesn’t think their God is happy with the situation between them.

Cee-C responded to the letter, saying that she isn't fighting with anyone in the house.

 

 

The Rexona task

The Housemates have been tasked with preparing a drama sketch or a song on the benefits of Rexona.

As per brief, they had divided themselves into two groups; Miracle, Tobi and Nina as group one, while Alex and Cee-C made up group two.

Both teams invested an admirable amount of effort, but thanks to their humour, team 1 (Miracle, Tobi and Nina) bagged the win.

 

 

Between Nina and Tobi

 

Alex and Cee-C try settling their issues

After the apology letter, Alex and Cee-C tried settling their issues. The conversation was a back and forth. While Cee-C said she felt pity for Alex, Alex said the bad blood between them was founded on hearsay.

Cee-C told Alex that she has no problem with her relationship with Tobi, as she feels pity for Tobi. She added that Tobi is a fuckboy, who has nothing to offer a grownup woman like her.

During the conversation, Alex called out Bambam, saying that she wouldn't pick her calls outside the house.

 

 

Between Alex and Tobi

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 79days gone, the housemates have five more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Housemates choose Nina as the new Head of Housebullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Bambam breaks down in tears during diary session, Cee-C says she is done fighting in the house [Day 57 recap]
Big Brother Naija Watch video of Khloe saying she wouldn't return to the house
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Adesua Etomi's visit to #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija Teddy A and Khloe fight over meat, Joseph Yobo, Victor Ikpeba visit the house, Anto and Tobi cuddle [Day 59 recap]
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Cee-C and Tobi's reconciliation [Day 74 recap]
Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija housemate do you think will be evicted this week? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Rico on which housemate he thinks will be evicted this Sunday
Big Brother Naija Cee-C calls Nina a 'dustbin,' gets into a fight with Khloe [Video]
Big Brother Naija Gifty reacts to Anto and Khloe's return, says this season is about connections
Big Brother Naija Housemates meet Biggie, Anto and Khloe reunite with others, Biggie resets the game [Day 56 recap]

Movies

Alex writes apology letter to Cee-C Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season?
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
MO Abudu announces new Nollywood film Chief Daddy
MO Abudu EbonyLife Films announces "Chief Daddy," new movie starring Ini Edo, RMD, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele
Davido declares support for Tobi Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Davido declares support for Tobi