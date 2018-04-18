news

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 79.

Check out a recap of day 79, including social media reactions:

Alex writes Cee-C an apology letter

Alex wrote an apology letter for Cee-C, which she read in front of the whole House. This came after Tobi advised Alex to not have any grudges and just enjoy her last days in the House.

Alex started her apology by saying she knows they have their differences and she knows that they can’t be the best of friends but she doesn’t think their God is happy with the situation between them.

Cee-C responded to the letter, saying that she isn't fighting with anyone in the house.

The Rexona task

The Housemates have been tasked with preparing a drama sketch or a song on the benefits of Rexona.

As per brief, they had divided themselves into two groups; Miracle, Tobi and Nina as group one, while Alex and Cee-C made up group two.

Both teams invested an admirable amount of effort, but thanks to their humour, team 1 (Miracle, Tobi and Nina) bagged the win.

Between Nina and Tobi

Alex and Cee-C try settling their issues

After the apology letter, Alex and Cee-C tried settling their issues. The conversation was a back and forth. While Cee-C said she felt pity for Alex, Alex said the bad blood between them was founded on hearsay.

Cee-C told Alex that she has no problem with her relationship with Tobi, as she feels pity for Tobi. She added that Tobi is a fuckboy, who has nothing to offer a grownup woman like her.

During the conversation, Alex called out Bambam, saying that she wouldn't pick her calls outside the house.

Between Alex and Tobi

Twitter reactions

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 79days gone, the housemates have five more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.