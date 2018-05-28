Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C biggest change, life lessons, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C on biggest change she has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended

Cee-C also talks about life lessons she learned from #BBNaija that has helped her outside the house.

  Published:
The housemate Cee-C misjudged in Big Brother Naija house play

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C

Cee-C has spoken to Pulse about the biggest change she has had to deal with since Big Brother Naija ended.

She also spoke about life lessons from the show that is helping her live her life outside the house.

Read the interview below:

On biggest change since #BBNaija ended

Not being able to walk down the street without people saying, 'hey,' 'hi Cee-C,' can I take a picture? For me, it's new, it wasn't like that before I left for the house.

Sometimes [it's] exhausting. Sometimes you're just too tired. I mean, after a long day, you just want to sleep and people are still asking for pictures. And then you can't even say no, we have to do it for them.

Cee-C during her visit to Pulse Nigeria Studios

 

On life lessons learned in the house that has helped outside the house

That house, I think I experienced what people usually experience in 30 years in three months. So life lessons, I think one of them is live and let people live.

I don't think your opinion is people's truth. So sometimes you just have to take a step backward and watch people do their thing. Allow people to be. Whatever it is, allow people to exist.

Davido is a certified cee-c fan.PNG

Davido is a certified cee-c fan.PNG

 

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Cee-C shared which housemate she misjudged, her favourite housemates, forgiving those who hurt her, and apologizing to those she 'hurt.'

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

