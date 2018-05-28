news

Cee-C has spoken to Pulse about what she would change about her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, if she could.

After 85 entertaining days, Cee-C, who was arguably the most controversial contestant of the season, emerged the 1st runner-up on April 22, 2018.

According to the reality star, who emerged the first-runner up of the season, everything that happened in the house moulded her into the person she currently is.

Read the interview below:

What Cee-C would change about her stay in the house

I won't change anything because I believe that this is my journey. Even before I was born, I'm sure that this was the path that I was going to go through.

I'm sure that everything that happened, happened for a reason. So why would I change anything? Everything that happened actually moulded me into this person that I am right now. So I wouldn't change anything.

Cee-C's stay in the Big Brother Naija House

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner in the game.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a fight with him, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike after her fight with Tobi, which went viral. The last strike cost her her first and only Head of House title.

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all. After the show, Cee-C said she would be going for counselling.

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Cee-C shared which housemate she misjudged , her favourite housemates, forgiving those who hurt her, and apologizing to those she 'hurt.'