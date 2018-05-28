Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C on what she would change about Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C on what she would change about her stay in the house

"Everything that happened actually moulded me into this person that I am right now" - Cee-C on her stay in the #BBNaija house.

  Published:
Cee-C says she does not owe Tobi any apology play

Cee-C says she does not owe Tobi any apology

(Instagram/Microd )
Cee-C has spoken to Pulse about what she would change about her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, if she could.

After 85 entertaining days, Cee-C, who was arguably the most controversial contestant of the season, emerged the 1st runner-up on April 22, 2018.

According to the reality star, who emerged the first-runner up of the season, everything that happened in the house moulded her into the person she currently is.

Read the interview below:

What Cee-C would change about her stay in the house

I won't change anything because I believe that this is my journey. Even before I was born, I'm sure that this was the path that I was going to go through.

I'm sure that everything that happened, happened for a reason. So why would I change anything? Everything that happened actually moulded me into this person that I am right now. So I wouldn't change anything.

Cee-C from BB Naija looking beautiful thanks to MUA, Bibyonce play

Cee-C from BB Naija looking beautiful thanks to MUA, Bibyonce

(Instagram/ @bibyonce)

 

Cee-C's stay in the Big Brother Naija House

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner in the game.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a fight with him, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike after her fight with Tobi, which went viral. The last strike cost her her first and only Head of House title.

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all. After the show, Cee-C said she would be going for counselling.

Cee-C talks all things style with Pulse fashion play

Cee-C talks all things style with Pulse fashion

(Instagram/ @ceec_official)

 

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Cee-C shared which housemate she misjudged, her favourite housemates, forgiving those who hurt her, and apologizing to those she 'hurt.'

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

