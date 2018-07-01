Pulse.ng logo
Castle & Castle debuts July on EbonyLife ON

Castle & Castle Africa’s first legal series debuts globally this July on EbonyLife ON – Subscribe now!!!

Each episode will give a unique take on the legal world and show what happens when there is a collision of family issues, personal desires and business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EbonyLife TV is proud to announce that Castle & Castle, the first African legal drama series, will have its worldwide premiere this July on its digital service, EbonyLife ON. 

Starring Nollywood heavyweights Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande, the series is primarily about the story of a striking couple, ‘Remi Castle’ and her husband ‘Tega’ – lawyers who run a successful practice in Lagos.

A former law professor, ‘Tega’ is passionate about human rights. However, as the years have gone by and the nature of the firm has changed, he has had to fight extra-hard to get such cases.

‘Remi’ is a beautiful, brilliant woman who loves her husband, despite their different legal interests – she prefers commercial clients that pay huge retainers.

They met 20 years ago when he taught her in law school. Their marriage is put to the test, as a host of family issues crop up and affect their work.

(Ebonylife TV)

 

Viewers will see the couple stand together against outsiders and fight each other when their individual desires clash. Will their relationship survive Castle & Castle or will it succumb to the pressures of work?

Mo Abudu, Executive Producer, is thrilled about the series. “Castle & Castle is a project we are quite proud of. The first of its kind in Nigeria or even Africa, we look forward to presenting it to the world. Sharing it on our globally available, digital platform is an added reason for our excitement. It will be accessible to everyone with a mobile device, for them to enjoy on-the-go, at their convenience,” she said.

Produced by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Abudu, the series features a star-studded cast and three outstanding directors, Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang.

Each episode will give a unique take on the legal world and show what happens when there is a collision of family issues, personal desires and business. Viewers will be kept at the edge of their seats with the drama that unfolds every week.

To subscribe, visit www.ebonylifeon.com, with monthly prices starting from as little as N500 (Android app), N700 (Apple app) in Nigeria, £2.24 in the UK and $2.99 in the US.

