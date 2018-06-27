Pulse.ng logo
Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande official trailer

"Castle and Castle" Watch RMD, Dakore Akande in trailer for new legal drama series

"Castle and Castle" follows the story of a married couple, ‘Remi Castle’ and her husband ‘Tega’ – two lawyers who have different legal interests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EbonyLife TV has released the trailer for Nigeria's first legal drama series titled "Castle and Castle," starring Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Akande.

The series follows the story of a married couple, ‘Remi Castle’ and her husband ‘Tega’ – two lawyers who met 20 years ago when he taught her in law school.

Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande play

 

About legal drama series "Castle and Castle"

A former law professor, ‘Tega’ is passionate about human rights. However, as the years have gone by and the nature of the firm has changed, he has had to fight extra-hard to get such cases.

‘Remi’ is a beautiful, brilliant woman who loves her husband, but they have different legal interests – she prefers clients that have deep pockets and pay massive retainers.

Their marriage is put to the test, as a host of family issues crop up and affect their work.

"Castle and Castle" will take viewers through their lives and they band together against outsiders and fight each other when their individual desires clash.

Will their marriage survive or will it succumb to the pressures of their work environment?

Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date play

Castle and Castle with RMD, Dakore Akande gets release date

(Ebonylife )

Cast and Crew of legal drama series "Castle and Castle"

Produced by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Abudu, "Castle and Castle" is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang.

The series also features Eku Edewor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Dorcas Shola  Fapson, Ade Laoye, Diipo Ayo-Adeusi, Anee Icha, Denola Grey among others.

play

EbonyLife is popular for TV series such as "Desperate Housewives Africa," "Fifty The Series," "Dere," "Sons of the Caliphate" and "The Governor."

The series will be exclusive to the network's Video on demand platform, EbonyLife ON, from July 1, 2018.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

