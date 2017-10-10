The cast of upcoming Nigerian sci-fi film "Hello, Rain," has been unveiled.

In February 2017, Fiery Film production company acquired rights to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science meets witchcraft short story, “Hello, Moto."

The short film directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi from the short story by Okorafor will star Keira Hewatch as Rain, Tunde Aladese as Philo and Ogee Nelson as Coco.

About "Hello, Moto" novel

There is witchcraft in science and a science to witchcraft. Both will conspire against you eventually.

We were three women. Three friends. We had goals, hopes and dreams. We had careers. Two of us had boyfriends. We owned houses. We all had love. Then I made these… wigs. I gave them to my two friends.

The three of us put them on. The wigs were supposed to make things better. But something went wrong. Like the nation we were trying to improve, we became backward. Instead of giving, we took.

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Keira Hewatch who plays Rain in the upcoming movie spoke about the readiness of Nigerians for a sci-fi movie.

"I think it's wrong to assume that people are just stuck on comedy. The reason why it seems like they are stuck on comedies is because it is a tried and tested road that worked, so producers are playing safe and sticking to it, which is great," she said.

"Now, if other genres of films don't really catch Nigerians, it's probably because the story itself is not tied enough. It's the same production quality that we use to do all the other films, so the only difference is 'what is the content of the film?

I think that we are playing it safe with the comedy. I'm sure Nigerians can appreciate a wider range of storylines if they are done properly."

"Hello, Rain" is currently in post-production, and aims to begin festival and screening tours in the first quarter of 2018.