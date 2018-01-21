Caroline Danjuma in "Royal Castle" TV series

news

Caroline Danjuma is expected to star alongside Nollywood veteran, Alex Usifo in the "Royal Castle" television series.

This is her first time starring in an acting role after an interrupted comeback that saw her produce and act in the movie, "Stalker". Her marriage to Musa Danjuma which experienced a rocky end ensured that the actor stayed behind the scene for a long period.

Her part in "Royal Castle" exposes her to intrigue facilitated by an involvement with a crooked family headed by Usifo who played the role of DSP Johnson Gomez.

The series brings to the fore a rivalry between families who are on a quest for domination.

It was directed by Elvis Chucks, an award winning filmmaker and actor.