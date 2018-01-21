Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Caroline Danjuma in "Royal Castle" TV series

Caroline Danjuma Actress stars in "Royal Castle" TV series alongside Alex Usifo

In "Royal Castle", Danjuma played a character caught in the midst of family rivalry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Caroline Danjuma play

Caroline Danjuma last featured in a self-produced "Stalker" movie.

(Pulse)
Caroline Danjuma is expected to star alongside Nollywood veteran, Alex Usifo in the "Royal Castle" television series.

This is her first time starring in an acting role after an interrupted comeback that saw her produce and act in the movie, "Stalker". Her marriage to Musa Danjuma which experienced a rocky end ensured that the actor stayed behind the scene for a long period.

Caroline Danjuma stars alongside Alex Usifo in the Elvis Chucks directed series.

 

Her part in "Royal Castle" exposes her to intrigue facilitated by an involvement with a crooked family headed by Usifo who played the role of  DSP Johnson Gomez.

Royal Castle explores a rivalry between families.

Royal Castle explores a rivalry between families.

(Bella Naija)

ALSO READ: Actress calls out celebrities for skipping Libya slave trade protest

The series brings to the fore a rivalry between families who are on a quest for domination.

It was directed by Elvis Chucks, an award winning filmmaker and actor.

