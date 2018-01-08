Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Brad Pitt bids $120,000 to watch Game Of Thrones with Daenerys

Brad Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to watch an episode of "Game of Thrones" with Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys in GOT.

Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch "Game of Thrones" with Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys in the HBO series, but he lost.

Th 54-year-old actor made the offer during the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala. The auction began at $20,000, but got intense as Pitt announced that he would pay $80,000.

Pitt made his final bid on the prize, offering to pay $120,000. However, his excitement was short-lived as an unidentified individual outbid him by offering $160,000 to watch the hit TV show with Clarke.

play Brad Pitt at the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala.

 

The last time fans saw the people of Westeros, Cersei had betrayed her allies, Littlefinger was killed by Arya and Sansa Stark,  it was revealed that Rhaegar and Lyanna were legitimately married, making Jon Snow the official heir, Jon Snow and Dany had sex, and the wall finally fell.

Former "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa recently visited the set and told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming and final season of the show will be the greatest thing that has ever aired on TV.

play “Game Of Thrones” stars, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington at the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala.

 

In 2017, Kit Harrignton who plays Jon Snow told BBC’s The One Show that he cried after reading the final episode of "Game of Thrones."

HBO recently confirmed that the show won't return for its eighth and final season until 2019.

