There was a live viewing for the Big Brother Naija finale in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Live viewing held on April 22, 2018, at The Podium Event Center, Lekki, Lagos.

Hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola, the event was attended by TBoss, Efe, Bambam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Ahneeka among others.

The finale saw performances from Nigerian singers Davido, Tekno, Mr Real and Kaffy.

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, the season kicked off on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

It came to an end with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

The third season of the Big Brother Naija show, which ran for 85 days, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show.