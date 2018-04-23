Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Big Brother Naija Finale Live Screening Lagos

Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing

Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Khloe, Gifty and Uriel were some of the former Big Brother Naija housemates who attended the season finale Live screening in Lagos.

Bambam, Anto and Lolu at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. play Bambam, Anto and Lolu at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. (Pulse)
There was a live viewing for the Big Brother Naija finale in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Live viewing held on April 22, 2018, at The Podium Event Center, Lekki, Lagos.

Hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola, the event was attended by TBoss, Efe, Bambam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Ahneeka among others.

The finale saw performances from Nigerian singers Davido, Tekno, Mr Real and Kaffy.

play Tekno performing at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos.

 

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, the season kicked off on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

It came to an end with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

play Gifty at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos.

 

The third season of the Big  Brother Naija show, which ran for 85 days, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show.

  Princess at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Ex-BBNaija housemates, Marvis, Bitto and Kemen at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Steve Babaeko at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Debbie rise performing at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Debbie rise at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Gifty at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • K-brule and Anto at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Tekno performing at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Tekno performing at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Guests dancing at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Marvis and Bisola at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ese at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Uriel at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Teddy A at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Bambam's epic reaction when Tobi was evicted at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • A lady crying when Tobi was evicted out of the house at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Teddy A and Bambam at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Host for the night, Bisola speaking to other ex-housemates at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Host for the night, Bisola speaking to other ex-housemates at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Host for the night, Bisola speaking to other ex-housemates at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Lolu and Bambam doing the pick-beans dance at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Soso Berekon and Ese Ahneeka jubilates passionately as Miracle is declared winner of BBNaija 2018 at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Bambam dancing 'shaku-shaku' at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Efe-money at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ahneeka and Ifu Ennada at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Bisola speaking to DJ Xclusive at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  BBNaija 2017 housemates- Bisola, Efe, Balley, Tboss, Kemen, Marvis and Miyonse at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Johnny Drille at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Guests at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ifu Ennada and Rico Swavey at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Bitto and Vandora doing the 'Shaku-Shaku' dance at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ifue Ennada, Bitto and Vandora at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Bisola speaking to a member of Team Cee-C ahead of the result announcement at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Miracle's brother at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Reactions as guests anticipate the name of the winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Reactions as guests anticipate the name of the winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Crowd went wild after Miracle was announced as winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Crowd went wild after Miracle was announced as winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Guests delighted as Miracle emerges winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Crowd went wild after Miracle was announced as winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Crowd went wild after Miracle was announced as winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Crowd went wild after Miracle was announced as winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Ahneeka jubilates passionately as Miracle is declared winner of BBNaija 2018 at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ahneeka jubilates passionately as Miracle is declared winner of BBNaija 2018 at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Ahneeka jubilates passionately as Miracle is declared winner of BBNaija 2018 at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  • Team Miracle jubilates as Miracle is declared winner of BBNaija 2018 at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
  Miracle's family in celebration mood as Miracle is declared winner at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos. 
