Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 3.

Check out a recap of day three, including social media reactions.

1.Daily task

The Housemates were called into the lounge for Head of House Tobi to read out the latest Task. They were then split into two groups with Bitto and Angel representing one group, and Tobi and Dee-One representing the other.

2. Nina is in love with Miracle

Following their steamy kiss in the house, an emotional Nina finally admitted to Bitto that she is falling in love with Miracle, and is afraid of being hurt.

She was in tears as she complained about Miracle's unpleasant behaviour towards her.

3. The pairing

Afterwards, the housemates had to get into pairs that they will have to stay in for the rest of their time in the House.

All the female Housemates were blindfolded and made to choose a random number from a bowl. Once the blindfolds were removed, Biggie told the ladies that they had to pick a male partner; who could either accept or reject their offer with a rose handed to them by a Ninja.

Ahneeka went over to her first pick, Dee-One who rejected her. She took it in her stride and went to the back of the line in laughter.

Then Anto chose Lolu. Ifu Ennada went for Angel. Alex chose Leo, who happily accepted.

BamBam decided to go for a housemate who she has never interacted with in the House, so she went for Teddy A.

Vandora chose Dee-One. Princess who already described Bitto as a force to be reckoned with, chose him.

Nina went straight to Miracle, eliciting laughter from her fellow housemates. Khloe, whose constant bickering makes her the least favourite in the house, chose K. Brule.

Finally, Ahneeka chose the last man standing, Rico Swavey, who happily accepted her.

4. Pairing Aftermath

After the pairing, the housemates found out that they will be partnered with their choices permanently, acting as a unit even when it comes to nominations and evictions.

BamBam, who was experimental with her decision, regretted her decision. Her concerns were that she does not know Teddy A well enough.

Vandora was also disappointed as she had chosen Dee-One because she just didn’t want to be rejected by Miracle.

Dee-One went over and apologised to Ahneeka for rejecting her. Also, Miracle was clearly dismayed at the pairing with Nina.

Best reactions to the day

