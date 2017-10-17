Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Beyonce turned down a role in "Beauty and the Beast" remake

"Beauty and the Beast" Beyonce turned down a role in live-action remake

Just imagine what the 2017 "Beauty and the Beast" would have been like if they successfully got Beyonce to star in it.

  • Published:
Beyonce play

Beyonce

(Getty)
The successful live-action adaptation of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" almost had one epic addition: Beyonce.

Bill Condon, who directed the film had worked with Beyonce for "Dreamgirls" in 2006. For the live-action remake, he had Beyonce in mind as Plumette, the feather duster.

"I even tried to get her [Beyonce] into "Beauty and the Beast," but it wasn’t a big enough part," he told Yahoo Entertainment.

"She would have been a good feather duster."

play Beyonce turned down a role in "Beauty and the Beast" (Getty/Disney)

The role was eventually played by British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who starred alongside Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Luke Evans and Emma Thompson.

"Beauty and the Beast" follows the journey of Belle, a beautiful woman, who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

play Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the Beauty and the Beast premiere (Harper Barzer)

 

While fans may never get to see Beyonce as a feather duster, the singer who is popular for movies such as "Obsession," "Dreamgirls" and " Pink Panther," is reportedly in talks to voice Nala in "The Lion King."

"Beauty and the Beast" Live-action remake did well at the box office, but just imagine for a second what it would have been like if Condon successfully got Beyonce to star in it.

