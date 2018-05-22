Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Barack and Michelle Obama to make films for Netflix

Also, republicans are boycotting Netflix over their multi-year deal with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have teamed up with Netflix to produce films and TV shows.

According to Netflix, the former US President and First Lady have entered into a multi-year agreement with the streaming platform.

The potential shows include scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” the former president said in a statement.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

While many are excited about the Obama's getting into TV, some others haven't accepted the news so well.

Several Republicans took to Twitter to announce that they have cancelled their Netflix subscription following the announcement. They are campaigning for the boycott of the streaming service with hashtags #BoycottNetflix and #CancelNetflix.

 

 

 

This deal with the Obama's is the latest and biggest move by Netflix which, last year, signed a deal  valued at over $100 million with “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes.

Netflix, which spends billions of dollars a year on original content such as "Stranger Things" and "The Crown," had its subscriber numbers reaching nearly 118 million at the end of 2017.

