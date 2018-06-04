Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Bambam and Teddy A play lovers in new Nollywood film The Gift

"I love you so much," Teddy A says to Bambam in the teaser for new Nollywood film, "The Gift."

Former Big Brother Naija housemates,  Bambam and Teddy A, play lovers in new Nollywood movie titled "The Gift."

For the upcoming movie, the reality stars join Oge Okoye, Lota Chukwu and Paul Sambo. The movie is directed and produced by Princely-will.

"I love you so much," Teddy A says to a crying  Bambam in the teaser.

He kisses her forehead and says, "we will go over to yours, and pack your things over to mine"

 

Their undisclosed roles in "The Gift" comes weeks after they joined cast of one of the most star-studded films of the year, "Foreigner's Gods."

An actress even before she went into the Big Brother Naija house, Bambam has featured in productions such as "Backup Wife" and "Inspector K."

Popularly known as a singer, Teddy A recently dropped his first single since he left the Big Brother Naija house, titled "Down."

Bambam and Teddy A on what's next for their relationship play

Bambam and Teddy A on what's next for their relationship

 

During their stay in the Big Brother Naija house, Bambam and Teddy A were more than contestants on the show. Popularly known as Bamteddy, they were also one of fans favourite couples

They started off as strategic partners in the #BBNaija house before starting off a romantic relationship in the house.

Following their eviction from the house, they talked to Pulse about what's next for their relationship.
According to them, they are more focused on taking advantage of the platform and vibe they are currently receiving.

