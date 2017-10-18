Ayo Olaiya releases first one cast movie

History was set many years back by prolific Hollywood actor, Eddie Murphy in the movie entitled "Coming To America", a film that saw him play multiple roles.

Nollywood fast-rising actor, Ayo Olaiya will be reliving that in his yet-to-be-released movie entitled, "Eyan Kan". The self-acclaimed ‘African Eddie Murphy’, also played multiple roles in the one-cast movie which involved acting, production and directing.

The movie which essentially parades a solo act, highlights greed, trust, love and money. It tells the moving story of two bosom friends turned enemies due to an unquenchable desire for financial wealth.

As part of its morals, the film discourages greed and avaricious love for money among the younger generation. It also emphasizes much on the need for loyalty among friends.

Ayo Olaiya has featured in many highly-rated movies like "Jemiriye", "Seven Days", "Omo Ale", "Ara Nla", "Awari", "Wura Mi" amongst many others.

He has featured alongside many top-rated actors and actresses in several movies which gave him his now top ranking in the movie industry.

His new effort, unique in its sense, is sure to move him another notch higher in the industry and will set another pace for him.